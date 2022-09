The U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County Environmental Health, and state agencies are all attempting to learn why water in Lincoln Creek has turned murky in recent days. Officials with the Forest Service and Pitkin County Healthy Rivers believe tailings and waste from old mines in the watershed have become more concentrated in the reservoir since historic storms in summer 2021 and this year's above-average monsoon season.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO