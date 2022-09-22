Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
MedicalXpress
Someone in my house has COVID. How likely am I to catch it?
Throughout the pandemic, one of the biggest COVID risks has been sharing a house with someone who is infectious. Given how contagious COVID is, especially more recent variants, you'd imagine if you lived with someone who has COVID it would be inevitable you'd get infected. But this isn't the case....
MedicalXpress
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
MedicalXpress
New report illustrates potential of precision genome editing in treating inherited retinal diseases
In a new paper, University of California, Irvine researchers explain how precision genome editing agents have enabled precise gene correction and disease rescue in inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The study, titled, "Precision genome editing in the eye," was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
MedicalXpress
Resistance-breathing training found to lower blood pressure
A team of researchers with members from the University of Colorado, the University of Arizona and Alma College, all in the U.S., has found that resistance-breathing training can lower blood pressure as much as some medicines and/or exercises. The study is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. Hypertension, also...
MedicalXpress
'Tremendous hope': New cystic fibrosis treatment changing lives
David Fiant says his cystic fibrosis and the arduous therapy it required was so bad he "could no longer tell if I was living to heal myself or healing myself to live". While waiting for a lung transplant, he was on oxygen therapy and had a six-hour daily care regime, as well as three to four weeks of antibiotic infusions a year.
MedicalXpress
Findings explain exceptional auditory abilities in Williams-Beuren syndrome
Williams-Beuren syndrome (WBS) is a rare disorder that causes neurocognitive and developmental deficits. However, musical and auditory abilities are preserved or even enhanced in WBS patients. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified the mechanism responsible for this ability in models of the disease. The findings were published today in Cell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Type 1 diabetes is tougher on girls than boys: Study
Girls with type 1 diabetes may fare worse than boys when it comes to blood sugar control and other critical aspects of their health, a new research review finds. The review of 90 published studies by researchers in the Netherlands found some consistent patterns in how girls and boys with type 1 diabetes differed. In general, girls tended to have higher blood sugar levels, were more likely to be overweight, and reported an overall poorer quality of life.
MedicalXpress
What is a Hispanic biobank?
A growing number of people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. That has the medical community looking closer at diversifying information and samples that can apply to a broader patient population. Dr. Richard O. White, a Mayo Clinic community internal medicine physician, says biobanks, including the Jax Saludable Biobank, are...
MedicalXpress
Tools and education can reduce sugary drink consumption for low-income Latino families
As the White House prepares for the first conference on hunger, nutrition and health in more than 50 years, public health officials point out that providing access to safe potable drinking water must be part of the national conversation. Low income and minority populations in the US are less likely...
MedicalXpress
Heat stress prompts kidneys to tap into their reserves
Acute kidney injury—defined as an abrupt decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR)—is among the top causes of hospitalization during a heat wave. New research published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology sheds light on how heat stress affects kidney function. Under...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal fortitude: Gut coils hold secrets of organ formation
Our guts, and all our organs, are arranged in left-right asymmetric patterns inside our bodies, so that everything may fit. At the same time, development of organs such as the intestine is anything but haphazard. In healthy embryos, rotation of the gut during development always occurs in a counterclockwise direction and is perfectly timed. It's a complicated process that scientists have long worked to understand.
MedicalXpress
Converging epidemics: COVID-19 lockdown may have accelerated HIV transmission in some at-risk populations
A new study led by researchers at UBC and the BC Center for Excellence in HIV/AIDS (BC-CfE) is shedding light on how COVID-19 pandemic restrictions impacted another long-standing public health threat—HIV. The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas, examined HIV transmission during British Columbia's initial COVID-19 lockdown (March...
MedicalXpress
Monthly caps on out-of-pocket costs would provide financial relief to privately insured patients
The Biden's administration's Inflation Reduction Act has been dubbed "game-changing" legislation for seniors on Medicare, as the bill provides a slew of cost-cutting health care measures, including phased-in annual caps on out-of-pocket (OOP) costs and a $35 monthly cap on insulin. But Congress failed to approve a proposal to extend...
MedicalXpress
Collaborative home-based palliative care model helps people die at home rather than hospital
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative, home-based palliative care were less likely to die in hospital and more likely to die at home than people who received usual care, according to new research in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). In Ontario between 2010 and 2015, 75% of people...
MedicalXpress
New advice for doctors on how to identify and respond to reproductive coercion
A new paper has been published in the BMJ, providing advice for health workers on identifying signs of reproductive coercion—when a woman becomes pregnant, or has pregnancy forcibly prevented or terminated, against her wishes. Reproductive coercion can involve a range of behaviors, all of which are forms of abuse....
MedicalXpress
Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials
An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
MedicalXpress
Uncovering the key process that contributes to vision loss and blindness in people with diabetes
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have uncovered a key process that contributes to vision loss and blindness in people with diabetes. The findings could lead to new treatments that can be used before any irreversible vision loss has occurred. Diabetic retinopathy is a common complication of diabetes and occurs when...
Comments / 0