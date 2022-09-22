ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Luxury Hotelschool Paris Invests in the Future of Recruitment for the Luxury Hotel Industry

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Luxury Hotelschool Paris, an international management school dedicated to the luxury hotel industry, unveils its ambitions for the new academic year and announces the appointment of Marie-Amélie de Leusse, President of Rémy Cointreau as head of its Strategic Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005012/en/ Luxury Hotelschool Paris
The Associated Press

British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern

LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged further tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy. The pound fell as low as $1.0373, before rallying to $1.0672 in early London trading. It was its lowest level since the decimalization of the currency in 1971. The British currency has lost more than 5% against the dollar since Friday, when Kwarteng announced the biggest tax cuts in 50 years at the same that the government is planning to spending billions of pounds to help consumers and businesses struggling with high energy bills. That sparked investor concern about spiraling government debt. Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office three weeks ago, are betting that lower taxes and reduced bureaucracy will spur economic growth and generate enough additional tax revenue to cover government spending. Economists suggest it is unlikely the gamble will pay off.
The Associated Press

Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
