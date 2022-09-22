Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Recession fears cloud Biden’s feel-good economic message
Joe Biden is ready to hype his economic success story. But inflation and other market factors could spoil the tale.
Luxury Hotelschool Paris Invests in the Future of Recruitment for the Luxury Hotel Industry
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Luxury Hotelschool Paris, an international management school dedicated to the luxury hotel industry, unveils its ambitions for the new academic year and announces the appointment of Marie-Amélie de Leusse, President of Rémy Cointreau as head of its Strategic Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005012/en/ Luxury Hotelschool Paris
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged further tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy. The pound fell as low as $1.0373, before rallying to $1.0672 in early London trading. It was its lowest level since the decimalization of the currency in 1971. The British currency has lost more than 5% against the dollar since Friday, when Kwarteng announced the biggest tax cuts in 50 years at the same that the government is planning to spending billions of pounds to help consumers and businesses struggling with high energy bills. That sparked investor concern about spiraling government debt. Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office three weeks ago, are betting that lower taxes and reduced bureaucracy will spur economic growth and generate enough additional tax revenue to cover government spending. Economists suggest it is unlikely the gamble will pay off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
UK bonds slump after pound plunges to record low against dollar – business live
Economists suggest Bank of England may need an emergency interest rate hike, as gilts slide and sterling slumps to a record low against the US dollar
Comments / 0