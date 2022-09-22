Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
Inquirer and Mirror
SSA meets in person for first time since pandemic on Nantucket Tuesday
(Sept. 25, 2022) The Steamship Authority board of governors will meet on Nantucket Tuesday to discuss proposed fare hikes, name its two new freight boats and endorse a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opposing proposed vessel speed limits in Nantucket Sound to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale.
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company
Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
A Letter to the Strange Man in Dartmouth Who Randomly ‘Blessed’ Gazelle’s Vehicle
Can we have a serious conversation for a minute? I'm in my head and could use some positive clarity. I wasn't going to bring this up, but it's been a couple of days since something strange happened to me and I need to get it off my chest. On Tuesday,...
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
Inquirer and Mirror
2023 Town Meeting warrant opens for citizen articles Thursday
(Sept. 23, 2022) The 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant will open for hte submision of citizen articles Thursday, Sept. 29. Citizen articles require the signatures of at least 50 Nantucket registered voters and must be submitted to the town clerk's office in the Broad Street town and county building by Monday, Nov. 14.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Family of six t-boned by drunk driver, cops say…
MARSTONS MILLS – A male driver, described as being in his late 20s/early 30s, was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly ran a stop sign and rammed into the side of a SUV carrying a family of six early this morning. The crash happened shortly after midnight –...
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remembering 26-year-old who died from injuries sustained in shooting
Those who knew a 26-year-old that died Wednesday after being shot are in shock and disbelief wondering what happened. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Taunton Police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Colby Dowling, of Lakeville. Dowling was declared deceased at the scene.
Inquirer and Mirror
Supreme Judicial Court affirms Toolan murder conviction
(Sept. 23, 2022) Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Thomas Toolan III. Toolan, 55, was found guilty in 2007 in Nantucket Superior Court of stabbing to death 44-year old Elizabeth Lochtefeld, with whom...
