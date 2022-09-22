ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday

Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut

Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job

Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win

Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Mashes grand slam

Escobar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Friday. Escobar connected on a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning off Oakland starter Cole Irvin and later tacked on New York's final run in the seventh. The long ball is the seventh of September for the 33-year-old who continues to rake with a .329/.388/.671 slash line, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 21 games this month.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year

Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday

Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays

Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench

Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag

Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup

Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup

Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Nimmo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Nimmo returned to the lineup Friday against Oakland and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Mark Canha starts in center field and bats second.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday

Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees-Red Sox not on TV? Why Aaron Judge's pursuit of history won't have traditional broadcast on Friday

The Yankees head into the weekend with a comfortable lead in the AL East. Their magic number for the division is in single digits, and they just clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night. More significantly, right now for general fan interest, would be superstar outfielder Aaron Judge sitting on the verge of home-run history. Friday, the Yankees continue a series against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. But fans won't be able to find it on a traditional television broadcast.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Two knocks in return

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double Friday against the Orioles. Altuve returned to the lineup after a one-game absence caused by an elbow issue. He showed no ill effects and extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's collected 10 hits across 17 at-bats with six runs scored. Altuve has had an excellent season with a .297/.384/.515 slash line across 571 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Designated for assignment

Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Knight's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, and he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings over two appearances across the last two days. He'll be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a move to make room for Calvin Faucher and Cristofer Ogando on the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Knight will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from Friday's lineup

Candelario isn't starting Friday against the White Sox. Candelario is getting a day off after he went 4-for-7 with two doubles, a run and a strikeout over the last two games. Miguel Cabrera will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy