SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
Bay Area realtor, economist predict rents will rise 5% to 10% by end of the year
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Bay Area Officially In CDC's 'Low' Tier For COVID
Similar to what happened Sunday, BART was having track-related electrical problems in the Transbay Tube early Friday leading to single-tracking and major delays. BART has not confirmed whether the issue, which we guessed was connected to the rain on Sunday, is the same. [KPIX]. An 18-year-old DUI suspect in San...
firefighternation.com
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty
A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
Traffic signals inoperable in parts of San Francisco, delays expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic signals are currently inoperable in parts of the city, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. The Dept. of Emergency Management reminded drivers that when a signal is down it should be treated as a four-way stop. Delays are expected across the city. For real […]
Central Subway project in SF gets opening date after years of delays
Muni’s subway service extension between Chinatown and Mission Bay in San Francisco finally has an opening date after years of delays, with a soft opening planned for mid-November before full service opens next year. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency first broke ground on the Central Subway in 2010...
PLANetizen
A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate
A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
