San Francisco, CA

SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate

A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
REAL ESTATE
KRON4 News

Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

