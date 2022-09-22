Sarcomas include cancer stem cells, but how these cells contribute to local and metastatic relapse is largely unknown. We previously showed the pro-tumor functions of calpain-6 in sarcoma stem cells. Here, we use an osteosarcoma cell model, osteosarcoma tissues and transcriptomic data from human tumors to study gene patterns associated with calpain-6 expression or suppression. Calpain-6 modulates the expression of Hippo pathway genes and stabilizes the hippo effector YAP. It also modulates the vesicular trafficking of Î²-catenin degradation complexes. Calpain-6 expression is associated with genes of the G2M phase of the cell cycle, supports G2M-related YAP activities and up-regulated genes controlling mitosis in sarcoma stem cells and tissues. In mouse models of bone sarcoma, most tumor cells expressed calpain-6 during the early steps of tumor out-growth. YAP inhibition prevented the neoformation of primary tumors and metastases but had no effect on already developed tumors. It could even accelerate lung metastasis associated with large bone tumors by affecting tumor-associated inflammation in the host tissues. Our results highlight a specific mechanism involving YAP transcriptional activity in cancer stem cells that is crucial during the early steps of tumor and metastasis outgrowth and that could be targeted to prevent sarcoma relapse.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO