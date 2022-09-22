Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Senescence and cancer - role and therapeutic opportunities
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Cellular senescence is a state of stable, terminal cell cycle arrest associated with various macromolecular changes and a hypersecretory, pro-inflammatory phenotype. Entry of cells into senescence can act as a barrier to tumorigenesis and, thus, could in principle constitute a desired outcome for any anticancer therapy. Paradoxically, studies published in the past decade have demonstrated that, in certain conditions and contexts, malignant and non-malignant cells with lastingly persistent senescence can acquire pro-tumorigenic properties. In this Review, we first discuss the major mechanisms involved in the antitumorigenic functions of senescent cells and then consider the cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors that participate in their switch towards a tumour-promoting role, providing an overview of major translational and emerging clinical findings. Finally, we comprehensively describe various senolytic and senomorphic therapies and their potential to benefit patients with cancer.
MedicalXpress
Deciphering the mechanism that enables skin cancer to metastasize to the brain and inhibiting its spread by 80%
Researchers from Tel Aviv University deciphered, for the first time, a mechanism that enables skin cancer to metastasize to the brain and managed to delay the spread of the disease by 60% to 80% using existing treatments. The encouraging study was led by Prof. Ronit Satchi-Fainaro and Ph.D. student Sabina Pozzi of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. The results were published in JCI Insight.
MedicalXpress
Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials
An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
survivornet.com
Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial
AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
scitechdaily.com
Fewer Side Effects: A New Potential Cancer Treatment Target
Researchers have discovered a potential new cancer treatment target. University of Gothenburg researchers have identified a previously undiscovered mechanism that regulates tumor development in mice and cultured cells. This finding could eventually pave the way for the creation of new drugs to treat a variety of cancer diseases. The researchers...
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
The best magnesium supplement can offer a number of health benefits. Our bodies need magnesium in order to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, with 90% of total body magnesium being contained in the muscles and bones. In an ideal world, we’d get most of our magnesium from...
These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say
As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
technologynetworks.com
Single Test Can Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effects and Risk of Recurrence
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies – which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells – are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer...
Drinking at least 4 cups of certain teas may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, research finds
CNN — Drinking black, green or oolong tea might have more benefits than a little energy boost – a certain amount could reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found. Drinking at least four cups of any of these teas per day has been linked...
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
Nature.com
A calpain-6/YAP axis in sarcoma stem cells that drives the outgrowth of tumors and metastases
Sarcomas include cancer stem cells, but how these cells contribute to local and metastatic relapse is largely unknown. We previously showed the pro-tumor functions of calpain-6 in sarcoma stem cells. Here, we use an osteosarcoma cell model, osteosarcoma tissues and transcriptomic data from human tumors to study gene patterns associated with calpain-6 expression or suppression. Calpain-6 modulates the expression of Hippo pathway genes and stabilizes the hippo effector YAP. It also modulates the vesicular trafficking of Î²-catenin degradation complexes. Calpain-6 expression is associated with genes of the G2M phase of the cell cycle, supports G2M-related YAP activities and up-regulated genes controlling mitosis in sarcoma stem cells and tissues. In mouse models of bone sarcoma, most tumor cells expressed calpain-6 during the early steps of tumor out-growth. YAP inhibition prevented the neoformation of primary tumors and metastases but had no effect on already developed tumors. It could even accelerate lung metastasis associated with large bone tumors by affecting tumor-associated inflammation in the host tissues. Our results highlight a specific mechanism involving YAP transcriptional activity in cancer stem cells that is crucial during the early steps of tumor and metastasis outgrowth and that could be targeted to prevent sarcoma relapse.
