ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Android 17 and 18
Dr. Gero's creations might have ultimately been responsible for his demise, but they remained a thorn in the Z-Fighters' side throughout the Android's saga's earliest stages. While 17 and 18 were able to ultimately survive the Cell Games, they eventually found themselves allies to Goku and company throughout Dragon Ball Super. Now, two cosplayers have once again returned to the early aesthetic when it comes to the villains that have changed sides like so many other Dragon Ball villains throughout the Shonen's history.
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
One Piece Shocks Fans with Some of Wano's Most Impressive Animation Yet
One Piece is doing big things with the manga, and of course, the anime has its own burden to bear these days. While Eiichiro Oda handles the manga's final act at long last, Toei Animation is keeping a tight hold on the Wano Country saga. After all, the storyline is one of the most intense to date, and it seems fans are in disbelief over episode 1033 right now.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Fall 2022 Anime — Which Shows Should You Watch on Crunchyroll?
The fall 2022 anime season is finally upon us, and it will see the return of several beloved series, like My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. It will also feature much-anticipated debuts like Chainsaw Man, offering fans plenty to be excited about heading into October. So, what anime should viewers watch on Crunchyroll during …
Collider
'My Hero Academia' Benefits From Its Sensitive Shonen Protagonist
In an era of superhero popularity and rising appreciation for the stylized anime genre, there are few stories that combine the two as seamlessly or as colorfully as My Hero Academia. The long-running manga sparked a corresponding anime series, with years of love and investment from fans and a sixth season airing this October.
ComicBook
Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.
hypebeast.com
All 50 Volumes of ‘One Piece’ Have Been Bundled Into a 21,450-Page Comic Book
Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the longest-running and most popular manga series of the last quarter-century. Earlier this year, it celebrated its 25th anniversary by breaking the Guinness world record for a manga’s most globally-published copies, and now conceptual comic artist Ilan Manouach is celebrating its reach and impact with a colossal “comic book” dubbed ONEPIECE that includes all 50 volumes of One Piece from 1997 to today.
