ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School

MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County Sheriff Carl L. Squyres said law enforcement in Miles has already acted. He said the suspects responsible for the threat have been either contacted or detained. Witnesses reported to us that there was a large presence of law enforcement, including Runnels County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS, at the school this morning. “…
MILES, TX
KLST/KSAN

Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

[Updated 4:30pm] Information Concerning Social Media Threat to Lake View High School Sept. 22, 2022

San Angelo Police Department continues to investigate the social media threat to Lake View High School from this morning, September 22, 2022. The active investigation involves determining whether the threat was made locally or is coming from outside our San Angelo-area community. At this time, Lake View High School will proceed with classes as regularly scheduled (with an increased police presence) including the planned high school early release at 11:59am. Updates will be shared as they become available.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX West Texas

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to threat at Miles ISD

MILES, Texas — The Miles Police Department issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it and other law enforcement agencies including the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles Independent School District. "The heavy law enforcement...
MILES, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday

SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo.  Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street.   A quantity of  methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search.  The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#High School#Thursda
KLST/KSAN

Community gathers to pray over Lake View High School

Correction: An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect spelling for Lake View. The error has been corrected. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the community gathered on the night of September 22, 2022, to pray over the students and campus of Lake View High School. A Concho Vally Homepage reporter talked to some […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: The Stolen Bike Has Been Located

SAN ANGELO, TX – The man who had his bike stolen on the east side of San Angelo will be getting a new one thanks to community and family friends. As preciously reported, on Sep. 20, a 97-year-old San Angelo citizen had his bike stolen from from the Paisano restaurant on the 1400 block of S. Chadbourne. For the original article see:Thugs Steal New Bike from 97-Year-Old San Angelo Man Although the search continues for the stolen bike, friends of the man and community members have purchased the man a replacement bike. "I have probably over 100 people wanting to donate," Chief Carter told San…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam

ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
ALLEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The legend of San Angelo’s “Lady in Blue”

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend of the Lady in Blue has transcended time and deeply affected how Christianity impacted West Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy