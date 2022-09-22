Read full article on original website
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County Sheriff Carl L. Squyres said law enforcement in Miles has already acted. He said the suspects responsible for the threat have been either contacted or detained. Witnesses reported to us that there was a large presence of law enforcement, including Runnels County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS, at the school this morning. “…
Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
[Updated 4:30pm] Information Concerning Social Media Threat to Lake View High School Sept. 22, 2022
San Angelo Police Department continues to investigate the social media threat to Lake View High School from this morning, September 22, 2022. The active investigation involves determining whether the threat was made locally or is coming from outside our San Angelo-area community. At this time, Lake View High School will proceed with classes as regularly scheduled (with an increased police presence) including the planned high school early release at 11:59am. Updates will be shared as they become available.
Tom Green County jail logs: September 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to threat at Miles ISD
MILES, Texas — The Miles Police Department issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it and other law enforcement agencies including the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles Independent School District. "The heavy law enforcement...
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
Tom Green County Sheriff’s execute narcotics search warrant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence located in San Angelo. The search warrant was executed on a residence in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during […]
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office warns public about scam calls
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it has received reports of someone posing as a TGCSO employee using the name "Sergeant Mike Magee." The caller tells people they are an employee with the sheriff’s office and are calling Tom Green County...
Community gathers to pray over Lake View High School
Correction: An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect spelling for Lake View. The error has been corrected. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the community gathered on the night of September 22, 2022, to pray over the students and campus of Lake View High School. A Concho Vally Homepage reporter talked to some […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a major crash happened between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne [..]
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Levelland on the road
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs fell on the road to Levelland in a shut-out game for their second loss of the season. The Chiefs will be back in action at home next Friday against Midland Greenwood.
Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
BREAKING: The Stolen Bike Has Been Located
SAN ANGELO, TX – The man who had his bike stolen on the east side of San Angelo will be getting a new one thanks to community and family friends. As preciously reported, on Sep. 20, a 97-year-old San Angelo citizen had his bike stolen from from the Paisano restaurant on the 1400 block of S. Chadbourne. For the original article see:Thugs Steal New Bike from 97-Year-Old San Angelo Man Although the search continues for the stolen bike, friends of the man and community members have purchased the man a replacement bike. "I have probably over 100 people wanting to donate," Chief Carter told San…
Red light runner sends two to the hospital
The Kia disregarded the red light, causing the collision in the middle of the intersection.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Sept. 23-25
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 4 p.m. - Learn All About: Monarch Butterflies, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. -...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam
ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
The legend of San Angelo’s “Lady in Blue”
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend of the Lady in Blue has transcended time and deeply affected how Christianity impacted West Texas.
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
