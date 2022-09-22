Read full article on original website
How to use Google Spaces
If you’re looking for a free, convenient spot to chat with your team, family, or coworkers, check out Google Spaces. You can access Google Spaces from Google Chat and Gmail, create spaces that are like rooms to communicate, share files and images, and more. We’ll show you how to...
How to see which apps are draining your iPhone’s battery life
The iOS 16 update has been out in the wild for a week, available to those who have an iPhone 8 through to the iPhone 13, as well as coming pre-installed in the iPhone 14, which was released last Friday. After installing the update, people haven't considered one element: the number of apps running in the background that drain their iPhone's battery life.
How to transfer your SIM from an Android phone to an iPhone 14
With Apple's move to an eSIM-only configuration on this year's iPhone 14 lineup, it may seem like things have gotten more complicated for folks who want to switch over from another smartphone platform. After all, you won't be able to swap your SIM card from your old phone over to your iPhone 14, as there's no longer anywhere to put it — at least on U.S. iPhone 14 models.
Obsbot Tiny 4K review: a well-designed and AI-enhanced webcam
“The Obsbot Tiny 4K has its intuitive gimbal motions, now with a super-sharp resolution.”. The Obsbot Tiny 4K is an advanced face-tracking webcam with a high-resolution image sensor and gesture controls that set it apart from most other solutions. The Tiny 4K is a well-made device with an original design and special abilities that allow it to maintain the full 4K image quality, even when you take advantage of its pan and tilt capability.
ThermoPro’s TempSpike: A wireless thermometer for the newbie in all of us
A smart meat thermometer might not be the sexiest product in a smart home, but one that works well can turn even the best cooks into proper chefs. Enter the TempSpike, the newest smart meat thermometer from ThermoPro, a wireless Bluetooth device that can up your cooking game. I’ve been using this device for the past couple of weeks to see how it stacks up against others on the market and this is what I discovered.
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
The Nothing Phone 1 again sparked interest in transparent phone aesthetics, but modders have been at it for a while. The latest experiment to come out of the enthusiast community is an iPhone 14 with a transparent rear panel. Photos of an iPhone 14 with innards visible underneath are making rounds of Twitter, but the identity of the modder remains unclear.
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
How to add multiple wallpapers and change your home screen on iOS 16
One of the most exciting new features in iOS 16 is the ability to customize your lock screen with new animated wallpapers and effects. You can even set up multiple custom lock screens and switch between them on the fly or based on whatever Focus mode you're using. This extra...
How to use iOS 16 photo cutout to cut and paste images
There are a lot of clever smaller features hidden in iOS 16. Perhaps the most impressive of these is the ability to extract the subject of a photo from background elements, digitally cutting out the main part of the photo so that you can share it on its own or paste it into another image with an entirely different background.
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
