Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
milwaukeecourieronline.com

African American Roundtable Rallies at City Hall for Participatory Budgeting, Community Budget Priorities

Milwaukee, WI—On Tuesday, at Milwaukee City Hall, the African American Roundtable (AART), its partners, and community members held a rally and press conference to demand participatory budgeting and highlight community priorities in the 2023 budget. The event was held immediately after Mayor Chevy Johnson’s budget meeting with the Common Council, where he proposed to continue spending nearly $300 million, or 44 percent of the city’s budget, on the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
wpr.org

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
shorewoodripples.com

Local socialist politician wins assembly seat

Darrin Madison talks with Shorewood youth socialist advocate. This past August, Darrin Madison won the democratic primary for the 10th State Assembly District, and with no republican competitor, is the de facto winner of the seat. Madison, with the help of the Milwaukee Chapter of DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) and the Shorewood High School Chapter of YDSA(DSA’s Youth Branch), organized an impressive campaign, with a large canvassing effort across Shorewood and Milwaukee. It was another victory for socialists in Milwaukee, proving that the resurgent left can win big in Wisconsin and Milwaukee yet again, as they used to be able to do with the sewer socialists. I had a chance recently to talk with him about the race, and his prior work with SHS students.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during fight, showed up at hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 45, was shot Sunday, Sept. 25 during a fight and showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. Investigators are looking into where the actual shooting occurred. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
