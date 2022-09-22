Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations
MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
Overdose epidemic: Local mom shares her heartbreak
On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a $1.5 billion investment to address the overdose epidemic and support recovery efforts across the country.
wpr.org
Wisconsin medical examiners face higher workloads as staffing shortage persists
The nation is facing a shortage of forensic pathologists, and Wisconsin is feeling the impact firsthand. That’s according to the head of a national trade association for medical examiners and Waukesha County’s medical examiner, who both recently appeared on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show." Forensic pathologists...
CBS 58
'Take care of yourself': EKG designer catches own heart blockage with handheld cardia-mobile device
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens participated in the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk Saturday morning in Milwaukee. But for one man, walking in the event held a special meaning. Two years ago, Matt Pemberton, the director of core solutions at GE Healthcare, was shoveling snow off of his driveway...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
milwaukeecourieronline.com
African American Roundtable Rallies at City Hall for Participatory Budgeting, Community Budget Priorities
Milwaukee, WI—On Tuesday, at Milwaukee City Hall, the African American Roundtable (AART), its partners, and community members held a rally and press conference to demand participatory budgeting and highlight community priorities in the 2023 budget. The event was held immediately after Mayor Chevy Johnson’s budget meeting with the Common Council, where he proposed to continue spending nearly $300 million, or 44 percent of the city’s budget, on the Milwaukee Police Department.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
wpr.org
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
WISN
Candlelight vigil in Milwaukee for a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody
MILWAUKEE — The Iranian community in Milwaukee will hold a candlelight vigil on Sept. 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The vigil will take place in 941 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53202 at “The Calling” public art piece. Mahsa...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Reassessing for the First Time Since 2011: It’s Revaluation Time in South Milwaukee
It’s time for a property revaluation in the City of South Milwaukee, the first in 11 years — and plenty of questions, I’m sure. Notices should be arriving this week. Mine did on Wednesday, and it showed a 46.6% increase in our home’s assessed valuation. What...
shorewoodripples.com
Local socialist politician wins assembly seat
Darrin Madison talks with Shorewood youth socialist advocate. This past August, Darrin Madison won the democratic primary for the 10th State Assembly District, and with no republican competitor, is the de facto winner of the seat. Madison, with the help of the Milwaukee Chapter of DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) and the Shorewood High School Chapter of YDSA(DSA’s Youth Branch), organized an impressive campaign, with a large canvassing effort across Shorewood and Milwaukee. It was another victory for socialists in Milwaukee, proving that the resurgent left can win big in Wisconsin and Milwaukee yet again, as they used to be able to do with the sewer socialists. I had a chance recently to talk with him about the race, and his prior work with SHS students.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during fight, showed up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 45, was shot Sunday, Sept. 25 during a fight and showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. Investigators are looking into where the actual shooting occurred. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
