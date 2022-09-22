Read full article on original website
Related
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
Horrified father realises pen marks on his son's hand show the number of times he has been bullied at his new school
A father was horrified when he realised the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record to show the number of times he had been bullied at his new school. Matthew Beard from London said his son had been at the high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the last two days alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."
Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Little Girl Pronounced Dead Found Alive Inside Casket During Funeral
The family of Camila Peralta, 3, said the girl, who would later die of a cerebral edema, was still alive during her first funeral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Woman who texted late dad’s phone for four years receives reply on anniversary of his death
A woman who spent years texting her late father has revealed she received a reply on the fourth anniversary of his untimely death. Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, said she sent her dad, Jason Ligons, a text message to his old number ahead of the 'tough day' of his death anniversary, but the last thing she expected was a reply.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair
I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident
In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS・
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
survivornet.com
Dad-of-Three, 37, Bit His Tongue At Work And The Wound Mysteriously Never Healed: His Tongue And Voice Box Were Removed After It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Dad-of-three Scott Ruxton, 37, has been going through a tragic cancer battle. The Wales-based builder had to have his tongue and larynx, along with his lymph nodes, removed. He can’t speak, which means he can’t verbally tell his kids he loves them. Scott’s former partner of 11 years...
People
329K+
Followers
52K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2