ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Motherhood#Single Mom#Maternity#Foster Parent#Brand New Day
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

329K+
Followers
52K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy