NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Wichita Eagle
Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season
Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
