Officials ID 14-year-old boy killed in SE Atlanta shooting

Officials have released the identity of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in southeast Atlanta last month and whose suspected killer has already been arrested.

Quintin Mack was shot multiple times at a restaurant on Fayetteville Road on Aug. 23, Atlanta police said. He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Mack was laid to rest in a celebration of life ceremony Sept. 7 that included tributes from multiple Atlanta-area recording artists, including rapper 2Chainz, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps. In a video tribute, Epps referred to Mack as his nephew and called him “a bright young man, ahead of his time.”

“I’ve known Quint basically his whole life. Gone too soon would be an understatement,” Epps said. “This is one of the most unfortunate incidents I’ve heard of in my whole life.”

Calico Jonez, another Atlanta-area artist who has worked with rappers like Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg, described Mack as “an outstanding, perfect kid.”

“I couldn’t see Quint without dancing,” Jonez said.

A tribute video during Mack’s service showed many instances of the teenager dancing and performing onstage or for the camera.

Police have not said what motivated the shooting, which took place just before 6:30 p.m. at the Phat Phish Cafe in East Atlanta. Nearly three weeks after Mack’s funeral, DeKalb County police arrested 23-year-old Cecil Adkison of Decatur in connection with the teenager’s killing.

No further information has been released about how Adkison was linked to the shooting, but an Atlanta police report said detectives were able to get security camera footage from the restaurant.

Adkison has been charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.

