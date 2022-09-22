this is the hypocrisy. the left absolutely denies surfing miss information. willing to kill millions. miss information about viruses, vaccines, children, and the crimes they commit.... and there are actually sheep that follow them... God
If any one had any doubts as to her IQ, she opened her mouth again and removed all doubt!! What a duffus.
I think people were ‘baffled’ because she is lying and the information she presented is NOT true. People were surprised at how easily she could lie about the baby’s heartbeat. A few might believe her but hopefully Georgians have more sense and experience with this to believe anything that comes out of Abrams lying mouth. Dayum.
Related
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Kemp camp reacts to NYT report suggesting Democrat Stacey Abrams floundering in Georgia governor's race
Herschel Walker hits Warnock over ex-wife's allegations in new ad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
Shunned Off Camera: Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Outcasted' By Fellow 'View' Co-Hosts After Heated Segment
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 59