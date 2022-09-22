ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 59

John Grose
2d ago

this is the hypocrisy. the left absolutely denies surfing miss information. willing to kill millions. miss information about viruses, vaccines, children, and the crimes they commit.... and there are actually sheep that follow them... God

Reply
13
Oldsoldiertr6565 y
2d ago

If any one had any doubts as to her IQ, she opened her mouth again and removed all doubt!! What a duffus.

Reply
23
Guest
2d ago

I think people were ‘baffled’ because she is lying and the information she presented is NOT true. People were surprised at how easily she could lie about the baby’s heartbeat. A few might believe her but hopefully Georgians have more sense and experience with this to believe anything that comes out of Abrams lying mouth. Dayum.

Reply
9
Related
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Conspiracy Theory#Social#Democratic#Republican
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
RadarOnline

Shunned Off Camera: Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Outcasted' By Fellow 'View' Co-Hosts After Heated Segment

Newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin got the cold shoulder from her fellow co-hosts on The View after a heated Hot Topics segment, RadarOnline.com has learned. Following their back-and-forth exchange during the September 8 taping, insiders claimed the conservative TV personality was "ignored" by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin when the show went to commercial breaks.OFFICIAL PORTRAITS OF THE OBAMAS UNVEILED: Former Pres. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reunited with the Bidens to unveil their portraits – #TheView co-hosts question if Pres. Biden would welcome former Pres. Trump for his official portrait. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bY9kTYXtT1— The View...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy