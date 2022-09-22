ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilder, KY

linknky.com

For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks

The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

Permits for 2 parking lots were filed right before a ban on new surface lots took effect

Over-the-Rhine and Downtown may each get a new parking lot despite a temporary ban on new surface parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to halt new parking lots in the Downtown Development Zoning District, which includes part of Over-the-Rhine. But a developer requested a parking lot permit the day before the final vote, and another requested a permit Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington

Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

524 S. Grand Ave 3

Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

With interest rates again rising, Anderson realtor offers advice to buyers, sellers

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As interest rates continue to rise, the ripple effects continue to shape the Cincinnati housing market. After years of being red hot, the market is still active with consistent demand, Sibcy Cline Anderson vice president and sales manager Liz Juszczyk said. The median sales price is up more than eight percent year over year, according to Realtor Alliance of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues

Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Big Mac Bridge inspection to close southbound lane on Sunday

Starting on Sunday Sept. 25. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews are doing a routine inspection on the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. This will affect a single southbound lane will be closed throughout the inspection. Please watch for crew members and equipment. Northern...
NEWPORT, KY

