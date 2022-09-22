Read full article on original website
Campbell County Board of Education lowers property taxes once again
For the third consecutive year, the Campbell County Board of Education has lowered real estate property tax rates for property owners who live within the Campbell County School District. At the tax rate hearing on Sept. 1, the board voted to set Campbell County Public Schools property tax rate at...
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
Forest Hills School District board meeting heats up over issues of consolidating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Parents in the Forest Hills School District are making their feelings known about the possibility of a consolidation. It’s an issue that continues to resurface year after year. When and if the Anderson High Raptors and its rival the Turpin High School Spartans will become one.
Permits for 2 parking lots were filed right before a ban on new surface lots took effect
Over-the-Rhine and Downtown may each get a new parking lot despite a temporary ban on new surface parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to halt new parking lots in the Downtown Development Zoning District, which includes part of Over-the-Rhine. But a developer requested a parking lot permit the day before the final vote, and another requested a permit Wednesday.
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
Newport apartment complex resident reacts to extension, while many still have nowhere to go
NEWPORT, Ky. — Back in May,hundreds of Newport residents at Victoria Square Apartments were given a 30-day extension to move out due to a new company purchasing the property. The renovations on the apartments however will take away their affordable housing status and be priced at a market rate.
‘Pretty special department in a pretty special city’: Fort Thomas promotes two firefighters
The Fort Thomas Fire Department made two key promotions in September. At a recent city council meeting, Fire Department Chief Chris Amon said it was a good day for the department, although it was also a bittersweet one due to Capt. Rick Daugherty’s retirement at the end of the month.
Campbell County Schools awarded nearly $4M grant for trauma-informed services
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A local school district was selected to receive a grant to improve mental health services for students. Campbell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shelli Wilson was notified Thursday that the district will receive nearly $4 million in grant funding for trauma-informed services in schools. The grant was...
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
524 S. Grand Ave 3
Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
With interest rates again rising, Anderson realtor offers advice to buyers, sellers
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As interest rates continue to rise, the ripple effects continue to shape the Cincinnati housing market. After years of being red hot, the market is still active with consistent demand, Sibcy Cline Anderson vice president and sales manager Liz Juszczyk said. The median sales price is up more than eight percent year over year, according to Realtor Alliance of Cincinnati.
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Big Mac Bridge inspection to close southbound lane on Sunday
Starting on Sunday Sept. 25. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews are doing a routine inspection on the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. This will affect a single southbound lane will be closed throughout the inspection. Please watch for crew members and equipment. Northern...
