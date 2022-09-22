Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.

FORT THOMAS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO