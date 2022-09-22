Read full article on original website
“Paramnesia” Haunts IMUR Gallery This Weekend
What do you call a half-consumed liter bottle of Coca-Cola, a crushed can of Red Bull, a creased oval mattress in the gutter, and a crutch abandoned on a sidewalk? To photographer Jiuxun Jin, that’s a “Picnic.” You can see where this wiseguy is coming from: this scene is right out in the open, as picnics are, and technically speaking, there are both places to sit and ingestible things at hand. Of course, you might also get hit by a car.
