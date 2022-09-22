The New York Jets may face an interesting dilemma with three tackles to fill two spots. Having tackle depth is a luxury foreign to the New York Jets. After all, these same Jets had to resort to playing a fourth-round developmental rookie in Week 1 of the 2022 season. They were forced to sign a guy who was initially brought in to be a backup to be their starting tackle in Week 1, only to see him go on injured reserve.

