If Duane Brown returns, how should NY Jets configure their OL?
The New York Jets may face an interesting dilemma with three tackles to fill two spots. Having tackle depth is a luxury foreign to the New York Jets. After all, these same Jets had to resort to playing a fourth-round developmental rookie in Week 1 of the 2022 season. They were forced to sign a guy who was initially brought in to be a backup to be their starting tackle in Week 1, only to see him go on injured reserve.
New York Jets trail Cincinnati Bengals, 20-9, at halftime (Highlights)
PASSING: Joe Flacco (14-of-25, 132 yards, 1 INT) RUSHING: Michael Carter (5 carries, 13 yards) RECEIVING: Garrett Wilson (4 receptions, 46 yards) PASSING: Joe Burrow (14-of-25, 215 yards, 2 TD) RUSHING: Joe Mixon (8 carries, 13 yards) RECEIVING: Tee Higgins (5 receptions, 93 yards) Wilson!!!. Taylor Swift more than likely...
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 3 preview: Momentum vs. desperation
New York Jets (1-1) Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) The AFC champions enter Week 3 in desperation mode. With losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, Joe Burrow’s squad enters New Jersey with a shocking 0-2 record. Sure, a Super Bowl losing team’s hangover is nothing new, but to think...
3 NY Jets players with great chance to break out vs. Bengals
It’s time for these three New York Jets leaders to have their breakout game. As broken down in exquisite fashion by Jets X-Factor’s Vitor Paiva and Rivka Boord, the New York Jets match up well against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York’s roster is built to both expose Cincinnati’s weaknesses and counter Cincinnati’s strengths.
NY Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘in line’ for Week 4 return vs. Steelers
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson could return from his injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. It appears the New York Jets will soon be getting back their starting signal-caller. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors ahead of the Jets’...
How the NY Jets DL can finally explode vs. Bengals
Now is the time for the New York Jets defensive line to unleash its wrath. The New York Jets have worked hard to build a defensive line that is filled to the brim with explosive, athletic players who can get after the quarterback. They are allocating the second-most cap space to defensive linemen of any team in the NFL this season at $51.0 million (active roster players). It’s a unit that’s high on talent and faced with equally high expectations.
3 realistic goals for NY Jets to aim for vs. Bengals
The New York Jets should have a successful day if they accomplish these goals. This afternoon, momentum will meet desperation as the New York Jets (1-1) play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). If the Jets want to continue riding high after last week’s emotional comeback win, they can do...
Week 3 NFL best bets: Bet on desperation
It is only Week 3 of the NFL season and we already have some interesting storylines. To start, the Cincinnati Bengals are living up to the Super Bowl hangover after starting 0-2. Meanwhile, teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are already starting to look like true contenders.
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
