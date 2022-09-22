Margaret Johannsen Obituary

Funeral services for 90 year old Margaret Ann Johannsen, of Avoca, Iowa, will be held Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Friday, September 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services for 88-year-old Ardella Rold of Carroll will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, at the Altamont Baptist Church in Harlan. The visitation will be held before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Services for 89 year old Gene Olsen of Hancock will be held Tuesday, September 27th at 11a at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Visitation will be held Monday, September 26th, from 5 to 7 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hancock. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of the arrangements.
Gloria Kallevig went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2022 having attained the age of 92 years, 31 days. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Kallevig, after enjoying 65 years of marriage together before his unexpected stroke in 2015. Daughter Shari lost her battle with cancer in 2012. Also preceding her were her parents; sister Thelma and husband Melvin Nelson; brother Hilmer and wife Glendeen Wiig; sister Dolores and husband Howard Mickelson; daughter-in-law Teri Kallevig; 3 infant brothers and 1 infant sister.
Jerry Allan Jensen the son of Harold E. and Thelma (Rasmussen) Jensen was born February 20, 1937 at his grandparent Rasmussen’s home in Audubon, Iowa and died September 15, 2022 at the Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 85 years, 7 months, and 15 days.
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Farmhouse & Flowers at their new location Thursday, September 22, 2022. The Ambassadors met with Ann Johnk, owner, to see the space, located at 700 Spruce Street, along 7th Street in Atlantic. Ann opened Farmhouse & Flowers in 2020 and quickly outgrew her space located inside Megan Roberts, State Farm. The property on 700 Spruce Street came up for rent early this summer and everything seemed to fall into place quickly. Ann shared they packed up the old location, moved into their new space and opened their doors within four days. Ann thanked the community for the amazing support she’s received since opening and can’t believe how fast she’s been able to grow her business. Ann also thanked her husband of 34 years, Larry, her children and close friends who helped her put the new location together. She credited their help and support for getting her business to where it is today.
(Atlantic) Rio Johnson and Brenden Casey are the 2022 Atlantic Homecoming Queen and King. They were crowned during a ceremony at the High School gymnasium on Friday afternoon in front of the student body, friends, staff, and family members. This year’s theme is Hollywood Homecoming. Atlantic High School Social...
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
(Ames) The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to...
(Glenwood) With two runners in the top ten, the Glenwood girls edged Harlan for the team title at the Cyclone Invitational Cross Country Meet at Harlan on Saturday. Glenwood scored 70 points, Harlan, 77, and Atlantic finished third, with 127-points in the 14-team field. Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan won the...
(Harlan) On Saturday, the Glenwood Boy’s Cross Country Team claimed the team title with three runners in the top ten, and all five scoring runners finished in the top 20 at Harlan. The Rams scored 50-points, and Lewis Central, with two runners in the top ten, finished second with 97-points.
(Oakland) The Riverside Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell said the purpose of the Riverside Community School District Hall of Fame is to honor graduates, employees, teams, individuals and friends of the Riverside Community School District for their accomplishments at and/or to the service of the Riverside Community School District.
(Avoca) A Mills County man died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor leaving a farm drive north of Avoca. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 325 Highway 59 at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy McFarland, of Emerson, died in the crash. According to...
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Food Pantry will be moving to a new location at 704 West 7th Street during the week of October 10. The Pantry will be closed that week. The Pantry mailing address has changed to: Atlantic Food Pantry, P.O. Box 285, Atlantic, Iowa 500222. The Pantry phone number will remain the same: 712-243-5019.
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports five arrests. Keith David Finstad, 54, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 12th. Finstad was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fail to obey stop sign.
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
Brock Littler led the Chargers with four rushing scores and one passing TD. He ran for 200 yards on 12 carries. Ben Franzeen scored one touchdown and ran for 95 yards. Ben Marsh had a 34 yard TD catch. Joe Crawford found the end zone on a four yard run. Avery Phillippi caught five passes for Nodaway Valley/O-M with 87 yards receiving. Boston Devault threw for 117 yards.
Comments / 0