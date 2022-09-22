Margaret Johannsen Obituary

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Farmhouse & Flowers at their new location Thursday, September 22, 2022. The Ambassadors met with Ann Johnk, owner, to see the space, located at 700 Spruce Street, along 7th Street in Atlantic. Ann opened Farmhouse & Flowers in 2020 and quickly outgrew her space located inside Megan Roberts, State Farm. The property on 700 Spruce Street came up for rent early this summer and everything seemed to fall into place quickly. Ann shared they packed up the old location, moved into their new space and opened their doors within four days. Ann thanked the community for the amazing support she’s received since opening and can’t believe how fast she’s been able to grow her business. Ann also thanked her husband of 34 years, Larry, her children and close friends who helped her put the new location together. She credited their help and support for getting her business to where it is today.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO