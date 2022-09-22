Read full article on original website
Watch Gorillaz & Beck Debut New Song “Possession Island”
Gorillaz performed at the Forum in Los Angeles last night and brought out a giant slew of special guests including Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, De La Soul, and Beck. When Beck came onstage, the whole crew premiered a new collab called “Possession Island,” which is set to appear on the forthcoming LP Cracker Island, coming in February 2023. Beck and Gorillaz also broke out their 2020 song “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
Stream Excide’s Satisfying, Energetic Debut Album Deliberate Revolver
Early in 2020, the young hardcore band Excide, whose members come from both North and South Carolina, released an excellent debut album called Two Of A Kind. That EP had the misfortune to arrive just a couple of months before the pandemic, so Excide didn’t really catch a whole lot of momentum from it. But Excide hung on, and they’ve just now come out with their full-length debut Deliberate Revolver. It kicks ass, and if there’s any justice in the world, it’ll bring Excide the attention that they deserve.
Leggy – “Lipstick On The Mic”
The Cincinnati indie band Leggy’s 2019 full-length Let Me Know Your Moon inspired my colleague James Rettig to declare, “This album fucking rocks!” Today they’re back with their first new song since then, a woozy mid-fi rocker called “Lipstick On The Mic” that might have you swinging your hips and/or bobbing your head. The opening lyrics are mighty compelling: “Hey babe, am I way off? It almost seems like you’ve been down/ I ask a million moms and they all tell me to be strong/ Where do you think love goes when it leaves anyway?/ The hardest part of loving you is the pain.” Even better is the chorus: “Can you do what I do? I left lipstick on the mic for you.” Listen below.
Watch The Mars Volta Reunite For First Show In A Decade
The Mars Volta have fully returned. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López founded the Texan prog-rock band in 2001, after the demise of their other band At The Drive-In, and they spent a decade-plus expanding the outer reaches of the sounds that they could make together. But then the Mars Volta went dormant for a decade, as Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López got busy with other projects, like the At The Drive-In reunion. After a big tease earlier this year, though, the Mars Volta came back last week with a new self-titled LP, their first album since 2012’s Noctourniquet. The Mars Volta also announced a tour, and that tour kicked off last night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Blood Orange’s Elegantly Moody Fallon Performance
In recent years, Devonté Hynes, otherwise known as Blood Orange, has been doing a whole lot of soundtrack work, and he also just opened Harry Styles’ 15-night run at Madison Square Garden. Last week, Hynes released the new Blood Orange EP Four Songs. Last night, Jimmy Fallon, a man who should really rethink his whole beard situation, welcomed Blood Orange onto The Tonight Show, and he performed one of those four songs.
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Mythsysizer Instinct” (Feat. Hemlock Ernst)
R.A.P. Ferreira, the indie-rap veteran who used to use the name Milo, has his own ideas of how he wants to conduct his career, and he’s been doing it in ways that have refreshingly little to do with anyone’s expectations. After moving in a kind of beat-poetry direction on his 2021 album bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, Ferreira is getting back to the dense but rhythmically focused form of rap that he perfected years ago. Last month, Ferreira came out with the excellent one-off single “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take).” Today, he’s announced a new album, and he’s released a great new track.
After 21 Years, Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Did “Rock The House” Live Together For The First Time
Finally, someone let Del The Funky Homosapien out of his cage. In 2001, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project released their self-titled debut album. Two of that LP’s tracks had guest verses from the loopy Bay Area indie-rap hero Del The Funky Homosapien. One of those singles was “Clint Eastwood,” which was Gorillaz’ debut single and which was a top-five hit in the UK. Over the years, Del has performed that song with Gorillaz a bunch of times. But until earlier this week, Del had never performed “Rock The House,” his other Gorillaz collab, with the group. On Wednesday night, that changed.
Kaleidoscope Dream
Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.
Armani Caesar – “Paula Deen” (Feat. Westside Gunn)
Two years after she released her rock-solid Griselda Records album The Liz, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar is getting ready to follow it with The Liz 2. The new project was supposed to be out by now, but it got pushed back until next month. Still, The Liz 2 is shaping up nicely.
SpiritWorld – “Deathwestern”
In the prime pandemic time of 2020, Las Vegas musician Stu Folsom put together a metallic hardcore band called SpiritWorld and released the hellacious debut album Pagan Rhythms. That album alone was enough to get attention; SpiritWorld’s whole sound is a theatrical riff-rumble attack, and the LP is a concept album about Satan coming to earth to destroy humanity. Since then, SpiritWorld have gotten more chances to show the world what they can do. They jumped on some dates of the recent Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds tour, for instance and it turns out that these motherfuckers wear black suits and cowboy hats when they play live. That’s fucking cool! Today, SpiritWorld have announced their sophomore album, and it seems fucking cool, too.
Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single “Beguiled” On The Tonight Show
Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they had a new album on the way called ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts coming in April 2023. ATUM comprises 33 songs and is the long-teased sequel to previous long-form efforts Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/The Machines Of God (2000). Along with the new album news, Billy Corgan & Co. also released a chugging lead single called “Beguiled,” which the Pumpkins performed last night on Fallon.
Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App
Last we heard from Aphex Twin, Richard D. James released six songs on SoundCloud in 2020. Those followed 2014’s excellent comeback effort SYRO. Today, Warp Records has announced a new, free sound design software called “Samplebrain,” designed by Aphex Twin and fellow UK artist Dave Griffiths. On...
Livestream The 2022 Global Citizen Festival Featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival goes down today in New York’s Central Park. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, today’s fest is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features performances by Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. Likewise, another Global Citizen Festival will take place today at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS performing. If you’re not in either of those places, you can always livestream the performances beginning around 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Watch below, or get more livestream info here.
Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”
Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot” With Richard Patrick And Other Former NIN Members
Nine Inch Nails performed at the Blossom Music Center right outside of Cleveland on Saturday night, the day after Trent Reznor got together with a whole lot of Nine Inch Nails members past and present for a livestreamed chat at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Those members stuck...
Rihanna Confirmed As 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
Rihanna will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Her management company Roc Nation confirmed the news through a statement, as Variety notes. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z...
Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears For FIFA World Cup Qatar Anthem
Lil Baby is playing the game — not soccer but the other game. The Atlanta rap star has never been allergic to corporate sponsorships; last year, for instance, he had the best song on the soundtrack to the cinematic atrocity Space Jam: A New Legacy. Next month, Baby will release his new album It’s Only Me, and he just came out with the single “Detox” a few weeks ago. But Baby’s new song has nothing to do with his album rollout. Instead, he’s got one of the official anthems for this year’s World Cup in Qatar — a whole different kind of atrocity.
FIFA・
Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Song Released
After a tempestuous rollout, Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling finally hits theaters today. Word on the street is it’s not a very good movie, but at least it has behind-the-scenes drama to fall back on. It also has new Harry Styles music. “With You All The Time” is an ominous, whispery piano ballad Styles’ character Jack performs with his wife, Alice (Florence Pugh). It sounds nothing like Harry’s House, and I doubt Pugh’s real-life ex Zach Braff would call it life-changing, but it succeeds in setting a creepy vibe. Hear it below.
Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Stage Fall, Cancels Boston Show
Last weekend, Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage during a show in St. Louis. After pausing the show for 20 minutes, he came back out and finished his set and he’s done shows in Columbus and Toronto in the past week. On Friday night, he performed one of two scheduled shows at TD Garden in Boston, but he canceled Saturday night’s show after being hospitalized, seemingly due to injuries sustained in the fall.
The War On Drugs – “Oceans Of Darkness” & “Slow Ghost”
Last month the War On Drugs announced a deluxe edition of last year’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It includes two unreleased songs, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” The band debuted an early version of the former on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2020, and they’ve has been playing both of them live since they started touring at the beginning of this year. Now both songs are streaming and you can check ’em out below.
