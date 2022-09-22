Read full article on original website
Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’
Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Chris Stapleton Joins Joy Oladokun for Romantic Duet ‘Sweet Symphony’
Joy Oladokun invited Chris Stapleton to join her for new single titled “Sweet Symphony.” The Nashville-based singer songwriter is making waves across the Americana community. She’s already gotten a stamp of approval from Jason Isbell and The Highwomen – Maren Morris is a big fan. It’s a tender tune, and the duo complement each other perfectly. It even sees Stapleton reach up for a falsetto that we don’t hear from him often. Check out the track below.
