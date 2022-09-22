ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’

Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
Person
Lindsey Stirling
Person
Johnny Mercer
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Joins Joy Oladokun for Romantic Duet ‘Sweet Symphony’

Joy Oladokun invited Chris Stapleton to join her for new single titled “Sweet Symphony.” The Nashville-based singer songwriter is making waves across the Americana community. She’s already gotten a stamp of approval from Jason Isbell and The Highwomen – Maren Morris is a big fan. It’s a tender tune, and the duo complement each other perfectly. It even sees Stapleton reach up for a falsetto that we don’t hear from him often. Check out the track below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy