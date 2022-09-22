Joy Oladokun invited Chris Stapleton to join her for new single titled “Sweet Symphony.” The Nashville-based singer songwriter is making waves across the Americana community. She’s already gotten a stamp of approval from Jason Isbell and The Highwomen – Maren Morris is a big fan. It’s a tender tune, and the duo complement each other perfectly. It even sees Stapleton reach up for a falsetto that we don’t hear from him often. Check out the track below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO