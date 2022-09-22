Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee. Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry: ‘We can’t afford to be complacent’ as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday morning urged Jacksonville residents to be prepared as the city is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in the coming days. Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday, was located about 265 miles south-southeast...
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach mayor, commissioners
Atlantic Beach Commission posts are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city can vote for candidates of all seats up for election, regardless of their district. Three contested races are on the ballot in November: Mayor/City Commission Seat 1 and City Commission seats 4 and 5.,
News4Jax.com
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck ready to welcome guests aboard next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The centerpiece of Jacksonville’s Naval Museum opens to the public next week. The USS Orleck will officially welcome guests on board starting Wednesday. “That is a neat hunk of steel, but without the men that served on her, that is all she would be,” said...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
News4Jax.com
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
News4Jax.com
2 factors make trees dangerous in major storm. Here’s what to look for, Jacksonville-area expert says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As The Weather Authority continues to monitor the very active tropics amid the height of hurricane season, residents whose yards are filled with foliage — specifically trees — are reminded of the threat they could pose to homes and people. On the Eastside, a...
News4Jax.com
Man chases after suspected car burglars leading to shootout on Southside, 3 in custody: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men are in custody after a string of car burglaries led to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A resident’s surveillance camera in the Price Park Drive subdivision captured nearly 10 gunshots and a car speeding away from the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
News4Jax.com
At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th...
News4Jax.com
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disabled semi-truck closes all northbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A disabled semi-truck closed all northbound lanes Sunday evening on the I-295 near the Dames Point Bridge. In the Department of Transportation video, a fuel truck can be seen blocking all three lanes. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the incident or what happened to cause the truck to become disabled.
News4Jax.com
T.D. 9 and T.D. 10 Hermine or Ian? That is our first question.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Currently, Tropical Depression #9 is being investigated by Hurricane Hunters, and they are finding a broad area of low pressure. Still, since being on station, they have recorded a gradual increase in air pressure and a nearly complete loss of showers and storms anywhere near the center.
News4Jax.com
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
News4Jax.com
6 years later: Clay County boat ramp reopens after Hurricane Matthew destroys fishing pier
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A piece of Clay County’s history is back open. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Friday the reopening of the Shands Boat Ramp, bulkhead and parking areas. The area was closed to the public while crews worked to remove over 300...
