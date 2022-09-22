ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 1

Guest
3d ago

So they plan on releasing a bunch out onto our streets. We already have a insane problem people need locked up not let out. Insane asylum’s is what they need. Clean up our STATE

Reply
3
Related
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junction City, OR
Government
City
Junction City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Salem, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Legislative Panel Approves $39.5 Million For Hospital Capacity Crisis

A legislative budget panel on Friday approved a $39.5 million package to tackle Oregon’s hospital capacity crisis, adding nurses to ease bottlenecks that force patients to wait for life-saving care. Though COVID-19 patients no longer overwhelm hospitals, short staffing means hospitals often can’t move patients to the appropriate level...
OREGON STATE
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Hospital#Osha#Psychiatric Hospital
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84

You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy