At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO