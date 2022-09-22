Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Chronicle
Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more
(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.
kptv.com
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
thelundreport.org
Legislative Panel Approves $39.5 Million For Hospital Capacity Crisis
A legislative budget panel on Friday approved a $39.5 million package to tackle Oregon’s hospital capacity crisis, adding nurses to ease bottlenecks that force patients to wait for life-saving care. Though COVID-19 patients no longer overwhelm hospitals, short staffing means hospitals often can’t move patients to the appropriate level...
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Portland, Oregon, to begin using ShotSpotter technology to track gunshots in the city.
To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s director of community...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84
You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
Oregon needs to crack down on drug use, experts tell lawmakers
A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
