ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Hempfield man charged with leaving obscene messages for members of Congress

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nlby0_0i6EV6ZQ00

A Hempfield man who previously served jail time for harassing Black members of a Penn Township church was charged Thursday with leaving 214 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for 35 members of Congress, according to court papers.

Mark Eugene Ray, 62, is charged with ethnic intimidation and two counts of harassment in a complaint filed by Westmoreland County detectives.

Local authorities were contacted by the U.S. Capitol Police Protective Services Bureau on Aug. 15 for assistance in the case. Detectives said they were provided the phone number of a person who had called the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times since January 2020, according to court papers.

The caller requested to be connected to the offices of specific members of Congress and left voicemails for them containing racial, anti-Semitic, obscene and vulgar language, authorities said. In some of the messages, the caller identified himself as Mark Ray from “Reality Land, Pa.”

County detectives learned the phone number was connected to Ray and interviewed him Tuesday. Ray told investigators that he has contacted Black and Jewish members of Congress, leaving messages that “contain veiled threats and harassing speech,” according to court papers. He is white.

“The defendant further advised that he (is a) regular viewer of conservative news outlets and gets agitated by the current state of the nation,” authorities wrote in the complaint. “The defendant stated that he follows televised instructions to contact the members of Congress.”

The charges were sent by summons. Ray could not be reached. A voicemail recording on the phone number authorities said belonged to him claimed to be “the Pennsylvania Pentecostal preacher.” He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20.

Ray was sentenced in August 2019 to up to 12 months in jail on harassment charges stemming from two incidents. He was released after serving two months.

Ray first was arrested in 2017 and was ordered to stop contacting the Living Word Congregational Church in Penn Township after police said he left threatening messages and directed racial slurs at members of the congregation and its pastor. In the second case, filed in May 2019, authorities said Ray — while awaiting trial for the first set of charges — left four voicemails directed at the church’s pastor.

His attorney at the time said the calls were prompted by a religious dispute and not racially motivated.

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Hempfield Township, PA
Government
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Society
Penn, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Associated Press

In Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s low-key style poses test for Dems

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state’s Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding Turnpike tolls before registering vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker has a plan to help get the Turnpike out of debt.State Senator Marty Flynn says he'll introduce legislation that would require drivers to pay any outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle.A recent audit found more than $100 million in unpaid tolls.Another senator is drafting a separate bill that would allow the state to use lottery winnings or state tax refunds to settle unpaid Turnpike fees.Neither bill is expected to pass this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
964
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy