Philadelphia, PA

NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick. Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.
Week 3 inactives for Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it could mean more trouble for the defense. Defensive end James Smith-Williams, who starts in place of the injured Chase Young, is out with an abdomen injury. Starting cornerback William Jackson III, who was added to the injury report Saturday, is out with a back injury.
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky

Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
State of the Eagles: Week 2 (2022)

The Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football with the score of 24-7. The Eagles offense was roaring throughout the majority of the game, putting up just under 500 total yards. The defense played much better than they did in Week 1, holding the Vikings to only 7 points and 264 total yards, some of which coming on garbage time drives. Philadelphia’s recent success has now turned the heads of many NFL analysts; some of which have now ranked the Eagles as a top 5 team in the NFL.
