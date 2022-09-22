The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO