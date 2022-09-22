Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
linknky.com
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
WKRC
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
wnewsj.com
Silent Watch, raising awareness
WILMINGTON — The Annual Silent Watch — raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans — is being held locally 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse as volunteers stand watch in shifts throughout the day. September is suicide...
linknky.com
Campbell County Board of Education lowers property taxes once again
For the third consecutive year, the Campbell County Board of Education has lowered real estate property tax rates for property owners who live within the Campbell County School District. At the tax rate hearing on Sept. 1, the board voted to set Campbell County Public Schools property tax rate at...
wvxu.org
Permits for 2 parking lots were filed right before a ban on new surface lots took effect
Over-the-Rhine and Downtown may each get a new parking lot despite a temporary ban on new surface parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to halt new parking lots in the Downtown Development Zoning District, which includes part of Over-the-Rhine. But a developer requested a parking lot permit the day before the final vote, and another requested a permit Wednesday.
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
spectrumnews1.com
2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival
CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
linknky.com
Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools
For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
linknky.com
‘Pretty special department in a pretty special city’: Fort Thomas promotes two firefighters
The Fort Thomas Fire Department made two key promotions in September. At a recent city council meeting, Fire Department Chief Chris Amon said it was a good day for the department, although it was also a bittersweet one due to Capt. Rick Daugherty’s retirement at the end of the month.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
CNBC
Here's how I quit my job at 33 and moved to Cincinnati with $300,000
Diania Merriam, 35, had $30,000 in student loan and credit card debt in 2015. Then, Merriam's life took a turn: She discovered the FIRE — or Financial Independence, Retire Early — movement, "a refreshing punch in the face," that spurred her to clean up her debt, cut her expenses and begin saving. She was 33 when she quit her corporate job with $300,000 in savings. After spending time with a friend in Ohio, Merriam left New York City and moved to Cincinnati where she started her early retirement.
Fox 19
For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
At 98, Oakley Farris finds new life and purpose — and Bill Scheyer, the son he didn’t know he had
At 98, Oakley Farris was dealing with the deepest possible grief, mourning the death of his beloved Eva to whom he was married for 72 years. He faced being “frozen in time” for the remainder of his life with only his sweet memories to keep him company. But...
