Cold Spring, KY

Sidney Daily News

Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks

The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Silent Watch, raising awareness

WILMINGTON — The Annual Silent Watch — raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans — is being held locally 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse as volunteers stand watch in shifts throughout the day. September is suicide...
WILMINGTON, OH
wvxu.org

Permits for 2 parking lots were filed right before a ban on new surface lots took effect

Over-the-Rhine and Downtown may each get a new parking lot despite a temporary ban on new surface parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to halt new parking lots in the Downtown Development Zoning District, which includes part of Over-the-Rhine. But a developer requested a parking lot permit the day before the final vote, and another requested a permit Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
spectrumnews1.com

2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival

CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools

For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
COVINGTON, KY
cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNBC

Here's how I quit my job at 33 and moved to Cincinnati with $300,000

Diania Merriam, 35, had $30,000 in student loan and credit card debt in 2015. Then, Merriam's life took a turn: She discovered the FIRE — or Financial Independence, Retire Early — movement, "a refreshing punch in the face," that spurred her to clean up her debt, cut her expenses and begin saving. She was 33 when she quit her corporate job with $300,000 in savings. After spending time with a friend in Ohio, Merriam left New York City and moved to Cincinnati where she started her early retirement.
CINCINNATI, OH

