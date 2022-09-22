Read full article on original website
J. Lo Is The Ultimate Badass In The Trailer For Her Assassin Movie The Mother
Jennifer Lopez isn’t really best known for getting gritty. The superstar actor-singer-dancer rose to fame as a glamorous pop star, a queen of rom-coms, and of course, as the celeb with one of the most endlessly fascinating dating lives of the 2000s. But J. Lo is nixing the extravagance for her next big movie — in The Mother, she plays a rugged assassin who’s out for blood. As you get pumped for J. Lo’s big John Wick moment, here’s everything we know about The Mother, including first looks at the cast and when the movie will hit Netflix.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 23, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “I Love My Boyfriend, But Is It Time To Break Up?”. You could read the latest installment...
The Beyhive Is Hysterical Over Those Renaissance Tour Rumors
Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is far from over. The pop star released her latest album in July, and it’s taken on a life of its own. In fact, her warning, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” in the song “Alien Superstar” is immediately what came to mind when I heard about the possibility of a Renaissance tour. On Sept. 22, Page Six reported the superstar is planning to take the disco-fueled record on tour for the summer of 2023. Well, sounds like I might need to apologize to my wallet in advance because there’s no way I’m not buying tickets if this report turns out to be true.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.
Michelle Walked Offstage After The Bachelorette Ignored Erich's Blackface Pic
The finale for Season 16 of The Bachelorette was over three hours long, but still, the show managed to leave out some very important conversations. Leading up to finale night, several Bachelorette-related controversies made the rounds online, including photos of Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s now-fiancé Erich Schwer in Blackface. Those photos were never addressed during the finale, though, and now, Michelle Young is speaking out about the problematic message the Bachelor franchise sent by ignoring the controversy.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Joe Jonas Just Confirmed A New JoBros Album Is Already Done And Coming V Soon
Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.
Search For Alice And Jack To Find Harry And Florence's Don't Worry Darling Song
In celebration of Don’t Worry Darling premiering in theaters on Sept. 23, co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped a song together called “With You All The Time.” If you’re having trouble finding the track on streaming services, that’s because it’s under the name of the stars’ characters in the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles).
I Have So Many Questions About Rhaenyra’s Kids On House Of The Dragon
House of the Dragon Season 1 spent the first half of the season covering the early years of Viserys’ reign, from his being named heir in 101 AC to the marriage of his daughter and heir, Rhaenyra, to Ser Laenor Velaryon, in 119 AC. Episode 6, which begins the second half of the season, jumps 10 years to 129 AC and the birth of Rhaenyra’s third child, who looks nothing like her husband (same with the first two kids). So, why didn’t Rhaenyra and Laenor have biological kids together? It’s a puzzle.
Chase Stokes Cut Off His Iconic Wavy Hair, And He Looks So Different Now
John B? Is that really you? Outer Banks fans are going to have to adjust to a pretty major change, because show’s star just surprised everyone by getting rid of his signature look. On Sept. 23, Chase Stokes shocked fans by dropping a mirror selfie revealing his iconic long, wavy hair is now long gone. There’s no denying that Chase Stokes’ new buzzcut is totally on trend, but it’s a massive transformation from the Outer Banks hairstyle that everyone’s become so familiar with.
Harry's Mom Is Shutting Down Don't Worry Darling Haters On IG
Harry Styles’ mom is worrying about her darling. The months leading up to the premiere of Styles’ first big acting role in Don’t Worry Darling have been pretty rough for the pop star, as clips from the film went viral with memes making fun of his acting chops and chatter about his relationship with director Olivia Wilde put him in the center of a cyclone of rumored behind-the-scenes drama. Thankfully, Styles can always count on his mom to have his back. Ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 23, Styles’ mom Anne Twist took to Instagram to react to all the Don’t Worry Darling haters she’s seen, and she didn’t mince her words.
Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Transformation Is Not Your Average Fall Refresh
Fall is *the* season for celebrity hair changes and many are already upon us. Recently, Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair and completed the look with a large tattoo on his scalp. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian gave her blonde waves a pumpkin spice upgrade. While, like Kardashian, most celebrities tend to go darker for fall, Priyanka Chopra is forgoing that expected season switch-up. Breaking away from autumnal convention, Chopra’s new balayage brings a touch of near-blonde to the actor’s long hair. It’s the caramel macchiato to Kardashian’s pumpkin spice, so get ready to add this look to your hair inspo Pinterest board.
Florence Broke Her DWD Silence With An IG Post That Includes A Pic With Olivia
Don’t Worry Darling hit the big screens on Sept. 23, but there was no shortage of worrying surrounding the film. From the “Miss Flo” drama to Harry Styles’ “spitgate” moment — and let’s not forget the Shia LaBeouf beef — the behind-the-scenes goss has been a lot to keep up with. Amidst tons of rumored drama, Don’t Worry Darling finally made it to premiere, despite the hurdles. And although she had been notably radio silent about the movie on social media, lead actor Florence Pugh shared an Instagram post dedicated to the movie’s release, which included a photo with director Olivia Wilde.
Lil Nas X’s League Of Legends Anthem “Star Walkin’” Is Quite The Flex
Lil Nas X just added another melodic banger to his music roster. At this point, he can’t keep getting away with releasing infectious, back-to-back hits, especially since I’m still reeling over his Montero record. On Sept. 22, the rapper dropped his new single, “Star Walkin’,” which is the theme song for the upcoming League of Legends tournament. IYDK, the franchise recently crowned him as the video game’s new president. Or, as the rapper dubbed his position, Lil Nas Xecutive.
Clayton And Susie Have Broken Up Just 6 Month After Their Bachelor Finale
Claysie is over as quickly as it began. The Bachelor couple has had a rollercoaster of a relationship that was anything but ordinary, as expected from a complex Leo and Taurus connection. The stars might not have been aligned for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans, but they emphasized that they remain supportive of each other in their split announcement. They shared a joint Instagram breakup statement on Sept. 23, diving into the reasons for calling off their relationship. Here’s what they had to say about the end of an era.
