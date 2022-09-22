Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday.

According to the release, the closure will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for emergency power line repair. This will block the most direct route from Terra Alta to Rowlesburg.

Drivers should use the alternate route of WV Route 7 and WV Route 72, which goes along the Cheat River and plan additional time for their commutes, according to the DOH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.