ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JpsS_0i6EUbXx00

Reeling from two consecutive losses to start their 2022 NFL regular season, Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having already dropped two games they were favored to win — against the Texans and Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2 — the Colts now face the tall task of playing the 2-0 Chiefs on extra rest. How will Andy Reid's Chiefs fare on the road in Indy? Can Jonathan Taylor and the Colts bounce back? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Colts Week 3 game:

Chiefs at Colts odds, moneyline and over/under

TOO OLD?: Struggling Colts QB Matt Ryan, 37, isn't over the hill – is he?

POWER RANKINGS: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five

COACHING GRADES: Head of the class for Andy Reid, huge fail for Frank Reich

NFL Week 3 odds, predictions and picks

Steelers vs. Browns | Saints vs. Panthers | Texans vs. Bears | Chiefs vs. Colts | Bills vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Patriots | Bengals vs. Jets | Raiders vs. Titans | Eagles vs. Commanders | Jaguars vs. Chargers | Rams vs. Cardinals | Falcons vs. Seahawks | Packers vs. Buccaneers | 49ers vs. Broncos | Cowboys vs. Giants

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 31, Colts 19

At some point, the Colts have to show a little more life and fight. But even if Michael Pittman can go against Kansas City, Indianapolis simply lacks depth at the skill positions. And the Chiefs, right now, look like the second-best team in the AFC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1FHr_0i6EUbXx00
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) scores a touchdown against Houston Texans Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Chiefs 42, Colts 20

Patrick Mahomes vs. Matt Ryan. And it won’t be particularly close. The Chiefs offense will kick it into another gear to get to 3-0, while Ryan and the Colts' offense continues to struggle early this season.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 27, Colts 24

The fact this spread is only 6.5 is a head-turner. Certainly, the 2-0 Chiefs should notch the blowout here, right? Wrong. The Colts are desperate for a win — and they’re at home  meaning this should be a narrow outcome, if not an Indianapolis upset.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 27, Colts 21

Nate Davis: Chiefs 27, Colts 23

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 30, Colts 17

RANKING PLAYOFF VIABILITY: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

NFL NEWS, DELIVERED: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

SEASON PREDICTIONS: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Lorenzo Reyes
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Week 3#The Kansas City Chiefs#Texans#Dolphins Lions#Patriots#Jets Raiders#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bet: Three-Team Parlay With Big Payout

Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, underdogs own an 18-13-1 Against The Spread (58.1 percent) mark. In Week 2, bettors found six teams favored by more than seven points but as always oddsmakers are quick to make weekly adjustments to their power rankings. In Week 3, the betting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy