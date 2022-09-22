ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise

The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
FOX8 News

Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hurt In Ivy Hollow Apartment Early Morning Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Tanager Park Drive in North Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says five people were displaced from their homes. According to the fire department, the fire caused nearly $50-thousand in damages. It happened at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Signage#Traffic Congestion#The Departures Ticketing#Cell Phone Lot
WXII 12

Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
WCNC

Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy