Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger on Charlotte’s South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show. For those of you who had a chance to catch your breath, the permit was submitted for a site at 5301 South Blvd. in south Charlotte, according to […]
Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise
The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land
Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Hurt In Ivy Hollow Apartment Early Morning Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Tanager Park Drive in North Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says five people were displaced from their homes. According to the fire department, the fire caused nearly $50-thousand in damages. It happened at...
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
WXII 12
Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
WBTV
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits. Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda. Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings. Updated: 20 minutes ago. It was...
fox46.com
Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina DMV will reopen its license plate agency in Huntersville next week after the previous operator committed “several contract violations” and caused the location to shut down earlier this month. A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body. Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.
