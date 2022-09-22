Read full article on original website
Related
Qualifications of developer proposing $117M project near Riverhead railroad station will take place Tuesday evening
The Town Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall on the designation of RXR Realty and Georgica Green as a qualified and eligible sponsor for the purchase and development of a two-acre town-owned property on Court Street and redevelopment of two county-owned parcels on Griffing Avenue.
Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall
We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
Campaign 2022: Democrats Canvass; Republicans Schedule Fundraisers
Huntington Democrats rallied Sunday before heading out to knock on doors and canvass for votes for the Nov.8 election. Showing up to encourage supporters were congressional candidate Bridget Fleming, State Sen. Jim Gaughran, State Assemblyman Steve Stern and candidates Susan Berland, who is running for State Senate, and Cooper Macco, running for State Assembly. Fleming is running against Republican Nick LaLota in the newly drawn First Congressional District.
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
longisland.com
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A Visit to The North Fork Animal Welfare League
Spend a minute with us at The North Fork Animal Welfare League — a no-kill shelter with two locations on the East End. We visited the Southold shelter during daily play time, when lead dog trainer Matt Valentino puts the dogs into play groups to help socialize them and keep them calm.
longisland.com
Four EV Charging Stations To Be Installed in Port Jeff Station Shopping Center Lot
A plan is in the works to add electrical vehicle charging stations to Station Plaza at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. The shopping center is home to Staples, Shoprite and TJ Maxx among other retailers. The company that is proposing to install the EV charging stations is Electrify...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
Officials: Civil service exams in Suffolk postponed due to cyber intrusion in county
Candidates will be notified of when the tests will be rescheduled.
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
longisland.com
Lake Grove Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty in Death of Labrador Retriever
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lake Grove woman with animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to be left inside of a van for 5 1/2 hours on a 90 degree day, causing the dog's death. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA...
Comments / 2