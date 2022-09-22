ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f79vb_0i6EURfZ00
1 of 4

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years.

But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns.

When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County parent and former teacher Missy Purcell says, “I’m not hearing a lot.”

It’s not that Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams don’t have education proposals.

Abrams proposes a big boost in teacher pay, more state-paid preschool slots for lower income families and an increase in college aid financed by legalizing casinos. She also pledges efforts to block conservative laws that limit what schools can teach about race and make it easier for parents to challenge books.

“We have to invest in our children from cradle to career and we have to pay our educators a professional wage,” she told Democrats at their state convention in Columbus on Aug. 27. “We’ve got to keep our teachers in the classroom and not the courtroom.”

Kemp rolled out a more modest agenda, including a grant program aimed at helping students learn what they missed during the pandemic, encouraging teacher aides to become full teachers and increasing funding for school counselors.

“We have to do more work addressing the pandemic learning loss, bringing more educators and counselors into into our schools and keeping our students and staff safe,” Kemp said Monday at a school in Statham.

But other concerns appear to be crowding out education, especially among Democrats.

Walking her two children home from Camp Creek Elementary in the Gwinnett County suburb of Lilburn, Katherine Camp said her family moved to the area so her children could attend the highly rated school.

“This is better than private school in some ways,” Camp said, noting both her children get special education services.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s largest school district, with 180,000 students, more than 10% of statewide enrollment. It has been a magnet for families but has seen fighting over the district’s direction in recent years as newly ascendant Democrats took over the school board and other county offices.

But Camp said her top issues are health care and ensuring state laws don’t hamper people from voting. Even her top education issue, preventing school shootings, is mostly about controlling guns across society.

That’s a decline for what’s traditionally a centerpiece issue, especially in Southern states where educational attainment has lagged.

“Not just in Georgia, but across the South, individuals have been proud to be labeled the education governor,” said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

In September 2018, 16% of Georgians in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said “public schools” were the most important election issue that year, which tied with health care for second place overall behind the economy. A Fox News poll conducted this August showed 3% of registered voters in Georgia naming “education” as their top issue in the Senate race.

“Republicans, what they want to talk about is inflation and the economy,” Bullock said. “Democrats want to talk about failure to expand Medicaid, the abortion decision.”

But Georgia’s next governor and lawmakers will face crucial decisions, including whether the state should push districts harder to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, whether the state should rewrite its K-12 funding formula, what Georgia can do to recruit and retain more teachers, and how to shield students from shootings.

Georgia is spending more than $25 billion on public schools this year, out of a $58 billion budget, one indication of how education dominates state government. Georgia’s 120,000 public school teachers have historically been a key voting bloc. For example, a 2002 revolt by teachers helped deny Democrat Roy Barnes a second term after the governor tied teacher evaluations and bonuses to student performance and eliminated tenure.

Kemp courted teachers in 2018, promising a $5,000 pay raise that Abrams derided as a “gimmick.” Kemp delivered on that pledge and also sought their favor by backing moves to reduce standardized testing.

But the tone toward education shifted in Georgia after Republican Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia showcased conservative complaints about schooling. This spring, as Kemp faced a Republican primary challenge, he signed a raft of culturally conservative school bills, regulating how race could be taught in schools, making it easier for parents to challenge books they viewed as inappropriate and nudging the state athletic association to ban transgender girls from high school girls sports. Youngkin is coming to campaign with Kemp on Tuesday.

Those moves have some teachers steaming. Anthony Downer, a former high school social studies teacher, is a diversity coordinator for the Decatur school district. He’s also vice president of Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice, which opposes Georgia’s law banning teaching “divisive concepts” on race.

“Teachers are being targeted,” Downer said. “There are situations in which parents are already complaining, community members are already complaining about certain texts that deal with race or sexuality, certain lessons or activities.”

Abrams has proposed boosting average teacher pay to $75,000 and guaranteeing a starting salary of $50,000. The plan would cost a projected $1.65 billion in new spending.

That sounds attractive to Amber Karasik, a special education teacher at Gwinnett County’s Jenkins Elementary School and board member of the Gwinnett County Association of Educators. Karasik echoes Abrams’ arguments that Georgia shouldn’t be content to rank 21st in average pay among states at $60,553 annually, although that’s substantially higher than neighbors.

“We want to keep our best teachers, our best talent, in the state, and for somebody that may be considering getting a teaching degree, it probably would behoove them to move elsewhere,” Karasik said.

Kemp isn’t offering a new pay raise plan. He said in Statham that he “would love to continue to pay state employees more” and argued teachers should trust him because he delivered on his $5,000 promise.

Georgia has largely let its 181 school districts decide how to aid students’ academic and social recovery from pandemic-related disruptions. But others want Georgia to better guide districts on effective teaching, pointing to states such as Mississippi that saw test scores rise after implementing changes.

Purcell said that when she briefly returned to teaching after having children, she felt Gwinnett County did little to educate her on what had changed while she was gone. Her youngest son, Matthew, was struggling to read until Gwinnett County paid for him to attend a special school.

“I would rather have a lot more direction from the state level for districts to use evidence-based programs, especially in our foundational subjects like reading and writing and math,” Purcell said. “If we don’t set kids up for success early on, we’re basically giving them a life sentence of failure.”

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 4

Related
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Lilburn, GA
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
City
Statham, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
Gwinnett County, GA
Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research. A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game

A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives.  That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but […] The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Brian Kemp
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How could Tropical Storm Ian impact Georgia?

The range of potential landfall locations is wide. Florida is under a state of emergency as the storm could develop into a hurricane when it makes landfall mid-week. Georgia's greatest impacts could be Friday into Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Sample ballots now available on My Voter Page

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot is designed to replicate the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Reading And Writing#Election Local#Republican#Democratic#Democrats
WSAV News 3

What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or panhandle regions, he said. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy