Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Netflix's First They Cloned Tyrone Trailers Finds The Funny In Conspiracies
Netflix has released the first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, an upcoming sci-fi comedy directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut. The movie will be coming to Netflix on December 30. The film's synopsis reads as follows: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto...
Queen Elizabeth II Cause Of Death: National Records Of Scotland May Reveal What Happened To Her Majesty Next Week
The cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death remains a mystery, but the public will soon know about it after the period of mourning next week. The news about Her Majesty's demise came on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Gamespot
First Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Trailer Prepares For Battle
Netflix has released the first clip from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. Season 1 debuted on the streaming service back in February, and by March it was already renewed for and began production on Season 3. Valhalla is a spin-off of History Channel/Amazon Prime Video's Vikings series, which ran for six...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
New Wednesday Clip Reunited The Addams With A Helping Hand
Netflix's Wednesday series from Tim Burton reimagines the spooky and kooky Addams Family for modern times and takes the eldest daughter into a brand-new setting: private school. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character alongside Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as mother and father Morticia and Gomez. Details of...
Gamespot
New Cloverfield Film Signs Babak Anvari As Director
It looks as though the Cloverfield name will live on in a brand-new movie with Babak Anvari directing. Deadline is reporting that a new Cloverfield film is headed to Paramount as they're looking to reignite the franchise. The script will be written by Joe Barton with J.J. Abrams producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce.
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II: The Rule to the Exception
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #1 - The Monster Makers: Part 1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in… STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
Gamespot
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Gamespot
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
Gamespot
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
The Game Is Afoot In New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Clip
Netflix has released a new clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second in a planned trilogy of kooky whodunits from writer-director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Glass Onion will hit Netflix on December 23. The Knives Out sequel recently had its world debut at the...
Gamespot
MultiVersus - Rick Sanchez Cinematic Reveal Trailer
In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.
Gamespot
Guillermo Del Toro Gives First Behind The Scenes Look At Netflix's Pinocchio
It looks like 2022 has somehow become the year of Pinocchio. Disney Studios released its remake of its animated classic and director Guillermo del Toro will debut his version of the fable this year as well. Del Toro's adaptation takes more cues from the original story that's exponentially darker than what we've come to think of when we think of Pinocchio.
Comments / 0