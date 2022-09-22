ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SFGate

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. "I said that day to myself, 'I'm going to...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after...
CHICO, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph "Sonny" Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
