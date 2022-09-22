Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
SFGate
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
We got the inside story of the 'nightmare' ukulele flight from California to Hawaii
"Everyone on board was an audience member as well as a performer."
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after...
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
SFGate
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
RELATED PEOPLE
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
Comments / 0