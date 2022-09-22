ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example

Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
Why Bulls would be wise to consider trade for Crowder

Trade winds are swirling around Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, the Suns announced that they have reached an agreement with Jae Crowder that will keep the veteran forward out of training camp as the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, looks to deal him. Where exactly the rift between the two...
Panarin rocks T-shirt from viral video message to Trouba

Rangers forward joked he would make better captain back in August. Artemi Panarin is wearing his sense of humor on his chest. The New York Rangers forward rocked a T-shirt that featured a picture from his infamous congratulations video message to Jacob Trouba after Trouba was named captain. "Jacob, Jacob!...
Bulls mailbag: Evaluating Karnišovas, Ball's return

The Chicago Bulls open training camp next week with their first scheduled practice on Tuesday. Like most teams, plenty of questions await. Here are yours. I know that I'm in the minority, but I feel that AKME have done a very poor job constructing this Bulls roster. They traded away valuable assets (three future first-round picks and Wendell Carter Jr.) to assemble a team that is neither good enough to compete for a championship or bad enough to tank for a top draft pick. In addition, two of their best players (Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan) are both exiting their primes, while teams like the Hawks and Cavs traded similar assets to what the Bulls did to acquire young All-Stars in Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, respectively. Unless there was an edict from ownership to turn the Bulls into a playoff team immediately, AKME have put the Bulls in NBA purgatory with no clear exit and, even worse, traded future assets to do so. What's your opinion on the job they have done thus far? — Dan B.
'Bear-raid' siren eliminated from Soldier Field

The "Bear-raid" siren played on kickoffs and key defensive plays will no longer be used at Soldier Field, one official told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. If you've forgotten what the blaring siren sounds like, here's a piece of audio to refresh your memory. According to Kane, the siren...
