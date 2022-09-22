Zach LaVine ranked No. 27 in ESPN's top 100 NBArank

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season is on the horizon as media day and the opening of training camp start next week.

Before the season begins, it’s only right to kick off a new NBA campaign with player rankings and predictions, which ESPN has put together with its NBArank of their top 100 players.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s NBA staff released the first 74 players in the top 100 rankings, which included Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine at No. 27. LaVine was ranked No. 33 in last year’s ESPN’s NBArank.

Jamal Collier of ESPN elaborates on LaVine’s ranking:

“How is LaVine’s left knee? After experiencing discomfort before the All-Star break, LaVine underwent nonsurgical treatment. Although still equally effective, LaVine missed 13 of the season’s final 43 games, then had arthroscopic knee surgery in May. If healthy, LaVine could be in line for a third consecutive All-Star appearance.”

Collier spells it out — the success of the Bulls this season will bank on their health, which hindered them in the second-half of last season. If LaVine’s knee is back to full health, and Lonzo can return relatively soon, Chicago can fight for a top 6 seed in the East led by LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

