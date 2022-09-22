Read full article on original website
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds race-baits in new tv ad
Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate's approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: the racist tropes in Governor Kim Reynolds' latest tv ad are deliberate. DISPARAGING ONE BLACK...
What led Smith to challenge for South Dakota governor?
KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers.
clayconews.com
Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans
Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Democrats focused on abortion ahead of November election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting has begun in South Dakota and the Democratic Party is rallying to connect with voters before they head to the polls. Executive director Berk Ehrmantraut told KELOLAND News that the party will be hosting a rally this weekend in Sioux Falls to address reproductive health in South Dakota.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s ‘brain drain’ among worst in U.S., analysis shows
DES MOINES — Iowa’s trouble with brain drain — the departure of college graduates to other states — is not a new issue, but a recent report illustrates just how poorly Iowa ranks among U.S. states. Iowa has the 10th-worst percentage difference in the nation between...
Local doctor weighs in on Iowa surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
The state of Iowa has surpassed a grim milestone. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Are term limits really what’s right for North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. — It’s been a circuitous route to the ballot for a ballot measure implementing term limits for North Dakota’s lawmakers and governor. State officials maintain that the signature collection process behind it was riddled with fraud, but the state Supreme Court put it on the ballot on a legal technicality, finding that the secretary of state lacked the authority to disqualify it.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
