There is only one real choice for sheriff, and that is Joe DiSalvo. Sheriff DiSalvo always has the best interests of the citizens of Pitkin County in mind whenever making any decision. His compassionate philosophy is in line with what the citizens of Pitkin County want and expect. Not only does he bear the responsibility of being the sheriff, but also, as a long-time resident of Pitkin County, he is involved in many aspects of the community beyond his professional scope.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO