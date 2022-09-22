176,600 invasive European green crabs removed from Washington waters this year

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As of early this month, 176,600 European green crabs have been removed from Washington waters this year, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Agencies, tribes and groups across Washington state have been working to limit the growth of the invasive species, which was first found in Washington’s inland waters in 2016.

Scientists say the crabs can destroy critical habitat and consume shellfish and other native marine life.

The green crabs are found in shallow areas of usually less than 25 feet of water including estuaries, mudflats, intertidal zones, and beaches.

“They are not likely to be caught by recreational shrimpers or crabbers operating in deeper water, but may be encountered by beachgoers, waders, clam and oyster harvesters, or those crabbing off docks or piers in shallow areas,” WDFW said in a September update.

Anyone who finds what they believe to be a European green crab or shell is asked to take a picture and report it online or by calling WDFW’s Aquatic Invasive Species staff at 888-933-9247.

