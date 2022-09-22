Emma Watson Gushed About Rupert Grint’s ‘Brilliant’ Performance

Though they portrayed a couple on-screen, off-screen, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint’s relationship couldn’t be more different. Thanks to the eight Harry Potter movies, the pair truly grew up together and developed a sibling-type bond. Throughout their tenures in the massive film franchise, they got to know each other really well. However, they still found ways to surprise and impress each other while filming.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint worked on the ‘Harry Potter’ movies for 10 years

Because Grint and Watson worked together for a full decade, they got to see each other grow as actors. Particularly, in the final two films, they were tasked with doing some very complex storytelling. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 , for example, Grint had to show the true depth of feelings that his character, Ron, had for Watson’s character, Hermione.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star was impressed by the ‘Servant’ actor’s work in the seventh film

It seems that, in Watson’s eyes, Grint did a great job of showcasing Ron’s love for Hermione. In particular, she was impressed by the way he portrayed Ron’s return. Harry Potter fans will recall that Ron temporarily bows out of the search for Voldemort’s horcruxes. Jealousy, and the frequent wearing of Tom Riddle’s locket, lead him to believe that Hermione and Harry had romantic feelings for one another.

Of course, Ron eventually returns and quickly made it clear that he never should’ve left in the first place. In an interview with Collider , Watson revealed that Grint truly showed off his talents in the aforementioned scene. “When he comes back, Rupert’s performance is so brilliant, he plays it perfectly,” Watson declared. “It’s all written over Rupert’s face that he really loves her and he regrets terribly leaving her.”

Watson also was impressed with the way Grint handled Fred’s death scene

But Ron’s return isn’t the only scene that caused Watson to gush about her co-star’s talent. She was also particularly moved by his work in a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 . Fans will no doubt remember Ron breaking down into tears after his brother, Fred gets killed in the war. While the scene was sad for viewers to watch, Watson herself was in complete shock by Grint’s ability to drop into such intense emotion.

“There’s a scene where Rupert’s brother dies and the amazing thing about Rupert is that he’s a very self-contained human being,” Watson shared with Jo Blo . “It’s very rare that you see him get emotional. The minute the camera rolls, he just becomes this other thing and he has so much, and I’m like, ‘Where does that come from?’ Anyway, there’s a scene where he cries and I remember having to remind myself to keep acting because I just wanted to go, ‘You’re amazing! That was amazing!’ I don’t know where he pulled it from.”

Clearly, Watson was able to appreciate her castmate’s work while they were on set for Harry Potter . It’s nice that the actors seemed to be so supportive of each other throughout their life-changing journeys.

