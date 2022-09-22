ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

KWTX

Shooting threat at East Texas ISD leads to student arrest

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD. Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday. Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Pizza Hut Employee Shot During Robbery Attempt

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at the Lufkin Pizza Hut on Timberland Drive Saturday night. An employee of the restaurant was wounded and was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses said that two men described as skinny black males wearing...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who received a 199 year sentence for drug and weapons charges in Tyler County has been convicted for the murder of a woman in 1988. According to a press release from DPS, on Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KSLA

1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
MANY, LA
KTSA

Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect

A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg

Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations

BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

See what Hardin County commissioners are considering

From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
LUFKIN, TX

