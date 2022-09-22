Read full article on original website
KWTX
Shooting threat at East Texas ISD leads to student arrest
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD. Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday. Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made...
Lufkin Pizza Hut Employee Shot During Robbery Attempt
According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at the Lufkin Pizza Hut on Timberland Drive Saturday night. An employee of the restaurant was wounded and was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses said that two men described as skinny black males wearing...
KTRE
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who received a 199 year sentence for drug and weapons charges in Tyler County has been convicted for the murder of a woman in 1988. According to a press release from DPS, on Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs.
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
westcentralsbest.com
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
fox4beaumont.com
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
KTSA
Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
Officials: Lufkin girl arrested for plot to kill her father, run away to Georgia
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy after officials in North Texas say she plotted to kill her father as a part of a plan with a Parker County girl, in which they would later run away together to Georgia. In Parker County,...
fox4beaumont.com
Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect
A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021. Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found. On October 15, 2021, Beaumont...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
Port Arthur News
Area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations
BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
fox4beaumont.com
See what Hardin County commissioners are considering
From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
