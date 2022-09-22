Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Leonard C. Woodrum, Jr., 57, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on September 21, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Woodrum, Jr. to 240 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Woodrum faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison due to a prior conviction for distribution of a controlled substance in Lancaster County District Court. The court also ordered the forfeiture of $16,865 related to the offense. After serving his sentence, Woodrum, Jr. will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO