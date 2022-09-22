Read full article on original website
Jeanie M. Lee
3d ago
Wow. 30 days in jail, 2 years probation and 75 hours of community service for killing someone. A car is just as lethal as a gun and can cause horrific injuries should they survive. Penalties need to be reviewed. Dead is dead. What a stupid sentence.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
WOWT
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was put in the custody of the Douglas County Department of Corrections last week died Sunday morning. According to the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections Mike Myers, 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 5:14 a.m. Myers says...
1011now.com
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
WOWT
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate after one dead, two injured in separate shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday. They were called an alley near 19th and O streets for reports of a man found shot. That shooting happened at 12:06 a.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim who is believed to be in his 30s died at...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Leonard C. Woodrum, Jr., 57, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on September 21, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Woodrum, Jr. to 240 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Woodrum faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison due to a prior conviction for distribution of a controlled substance in Lancaster County District Court. The court also ordered the forfeiture of $16,865 related to the offense. After serving his sentence, Woodrum, Jr. will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
KETV.com
Police identify man who died after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Ira L. Burks Sr., 71, died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Authorities said Burks' motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox near 81st and Maple streets.
Omaha Police investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
Omaha Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday afternoon at 156th & Maple.
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
KETV.com
Grow operations busted in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Police credit a Crime Stoppers tip for leading officers to grow operations at two Omaha homes Tuesday. Authorities descended on one of the homes near 42nd and Dayton streets Tuesday morning. Omaha police said that's where they found a grow operation consisting of 120 plants and hydrocodone.
KETV.com
Authorities report one teen with gunshot wound after Friday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a shooting Friday night around 9:42 p.m. Officers were directed to a home near 60th and Grover streets where they located a teenage male with a gunshot wound. Responders said the victim was transported to Children's Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
