Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha citywide clean-up day set
The City Wide Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The clean-up site will be located at the City Public Works property at 912 Hiawatha with items being accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
mycameronnews.com
Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head
A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth possession
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
WIBW
Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
WIBW
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
WIBW
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
