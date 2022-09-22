ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
ATCHISON, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha citywide clean-up day set

The City Wide Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The clean-up site will be located at the City Public Works property at 912 Hiawatha with items being accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
WIBW

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
mycameronnews.com

Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head

A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
CAMERON, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth possession

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
TOPEKA, KS

