Westminster, CA

foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department

Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana

 A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash.  At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA

