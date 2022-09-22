Read full article on original website
Related
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
nypressnews.com
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 innocent bystanders wounded in shooting at baby shower in Lancaster
A shooting at a baby shower in Lancaster left two innocent bystanders wounded after a gunman missed his intended target, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Six suspects, including Fontana resident, arrested for allegedly stealing $23,510 worth of Freon
Six suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested for allegedly stealing 50 cylinders of Freon valued at $23,510, according to the Rialto Police Department. Between June 26 and July 2, five AutoZone employees and one former AutoZone employee were involved in the alleged theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department
Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
Armed Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Police on Hillside
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department along with Pomona SWAT officers were on the scene of a suspect with a rifle wearing a gray hoodie up in the hills at West Mission Boulevard near Phillips Drive in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Sept.24, just after 8:00 a.m.
Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash. At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Comments / 4