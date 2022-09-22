KTRK-TV, the ABC/Disney TV-owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a full-time Multimedia Graphic Designer to join the Art Department. Candidates should be extremely creative and cool under pressure. Tight deadlines are the norm.

Serious candidates should be proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite and expert users in Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects. Knowledge in non-linear editing programs such as Adobe Premiere is also required, and 3D software knowledge is a plus.

Candidates need a complete understanding of social media and how to creatively reach that audience. Qualified candidates must have 3-5 years of graphic experience in a business environment and be creative self-starters.

Responsibilities:

Create graphics that appear on television, digital and social media, print, and out-of-home advertising

Help manage the station's social media accounts by creating and publishing content daily

Creation of materials in support of all departments

Ensure that ABC13's branding and design standards are consistent across all materials

Basic Qualifications:

3 years of graphic design experience (This is not an entry-level graphic designer position)

Portfolio of completed graphic designs and creative projects

An ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines

Creative thinker with attention to detail

Strong knowledge and understanding of current trends in digital media/social media

Required Qualifications:

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects)

Proficient and comfortable creating and publishing content on social media (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram)

Must submit portfolio or link to portfolio upon applying

Required Education:

High School Diploma

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related fine arts field

Interested Candidates:

Apply online at disneycareers.com

Req. ID: 10019378

