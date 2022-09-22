Graphic Designer
KTRK-TV, the ABC/Disney TV-owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a full-time Multimedia Graphic Designer to join the Art Department. Candidates should be extremely creative and cool under pressure. Tight deadlines are the norm. Serious candidates should be proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite and expert users in Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects. Knowledge in non-linear editing programs such as Adobe Premiere is also required, and 3D software knowledge is a plus. Candidates need a complete understanding of social media and how to creatively reach that audience. Qualified candidates must have 3-5 years of graphic experience in a business environment and be creative self-starters. Responsibilities: Create graphics that appear on television, digital and social media, print, and out-of-home advertising Help manage the station's social media accounts by creating and publishing content daily Creation of materials in support of all departments Ensure that ABC13's branding and design standards are consistent across all materials Basic Qualifications: 3 years of graphic design experience (This is not an entry-level graphic designer position) Portfolio of completed graphic designs and creative projects An ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines Creative thinker with attention to detail Strong knowledge and understanding of current trends in digital media/social media Required Qualifications: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects) Proficient and comfortable creating and publishing content on social media (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram) Must submit portfolio or link to portfolio upon applying Required Education: High School Diploma Preferred Education: Bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related fine arts field Interested Candidates: Apply online at disneycareers.com Req. ID: 10019378 Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
