Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman found dead in alleyway in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Jury deliberations in Brighton ax murder trial to continue on Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — After 11 days of testimony, jury deliberation started in the Brighton ax murder trial, following the end of closing statements on Thursday. Still, a verdict was not reached, and deliberations will continue on Monday, September 26 at 9:30 a.m. ICYMI | Closing arguments in the Brighton...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton

Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
BRIGHTON, NY
Person
Conor Dwyer
13 WHAM

House of Mercy announces reopening date

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft

Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave

Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Palmyra Canaltown Days wrapped up Sunday

Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities before the Palmyra Canaltown Days closed out on Sunday. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
ROCHESTER, NY

