Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements and calling hours announced for firefighter Elvis Reyes
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has released the calling hours and funeral arrangements for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday from surgery complications. Calling hours for firefighter Reyes will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Joseph A...
13 WHAM
Woman found dead in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
13 WHAM
Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition
Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
13 WHAM
Jury deliberations in Brighton ax murder trial to continue on Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — After 11 days of testimony, jury deliberation started in the Brighton ax murder trial, following the end of closing statements on Thursday. Still, a verdict was not reached, and deliberations will continue on Monday, September 26 at 9:30 a.m. ICYMI | Closing arguments in the Brighton...
13 WHAM
Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton
Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
House of Mercy announces reopening date
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
13 WHAM
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
13 WHAM
RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
13 WHAM
Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft
Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
13 WHAM
Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
13 WHAM
Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center
Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave
Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
13 WHAM
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
13 WHAM
Palmyra Canaltown Days wrapped up Sunday
Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities before the Palmyra Canaltown Days closed out on Sunday. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the...
13 WHAM
Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
Comments / 0