Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

02-13-19-22-31

(two, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Lucky For Life

04-10-28-31-41, Lucky Ball: 6

(four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Play3 Day

9-5-8, WB: 4

(nine, five, eight; WB: four)

Play3 Night

7-9-8, WB: 7

(seven, nine, eight; WB: seven)

Play4 Day

1-6-2-8, WB: 6

(one, six, two, eight; WB: six)

Play4 Night

8-7-1-9, WB:

(eight, seven, one, nine; WB: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

