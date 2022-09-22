ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo already working on its Festival of Lights

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is just starting to see the first glimpse of fall but the Cincinnati Zoo is already working on its Festival of Lights. Employees and volunteers will string four million LED lights throughout the Zoo. They begin their work in August when it feels nothing like the winter wonderland that it will become.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman hit by car in Bridgetown

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
WKRC

1 dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday evening, and police are on the hunt for a car. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times in front of a market in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace

WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Mt. Airy crash

MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy Friday night. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near W North Bend Road around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 51-year-old Douglass Brooks, Jr. was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

