WKRC
Kings Island's "Halloween Haunt" named "Best Theme Park Halloween Event" in America
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's annual spooky festival of ghosts and ghouls has been named the best in the country. The "Halloween Haunt" at Kings Island was voted "Best Theme Park Halloween Event" in America by the public in a USA Today’s 10Best.com poll. It's the second year in a row it has received the honor.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo already working on its Festival of Lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is just starting to see the first glimpse of fall but the Cincinnati Zoo is already working on its Festival of Lights. Employees and volunteers will string four million LED lights throughout the Zoo. They begin their work in August when it feels nothing like the winter wonderland that it will become.
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) A number of guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a small fire...
WKRC
Volunteers join Hamilton mother's search party to find missing daughter
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Volunteers joined family members Sunday in a search for a local woman who's been missing for nine months. Kara Hyde, 23, disappeared from Hamilton in December. Hyde's mother organized the search at Crawford Woods Sunday morning. If you want to help, go to the "Find Kara...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Strunk has been through a lot, but he's still a very happy pup!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strunk has been through a lot, but that doesn't stop him from living his best life!. The eight-month-old puppy unfortunately had two broken back legs that have healed incorrectly, which affects the way he walks. The shelter's medical team is keeping an eye on him and determining...
WKRC
New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
WKRC
Jay Pharoah does impressions - and the weather - on Good Morning Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can have some good laughs Sept. 23 - 24 at the Liberty Funny Bone. But first, Jay Pharoah did a number of his impressions and the weather on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
WKRC
Woman hit by car in Bridgetown
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
WKRC
1 dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday evening, and police are on the hunt for a car. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times in front of a market in the area.
WKRC
Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
WKRC
Man shot in the back in Winton Terrace
WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting in Winton Terrace left one man wounded. Cincinnati Police say he was shot in the back. It happened around one Sunday afternoon on Topridge Place near Emery Park. No word on his condition. Anyone with information about the shooting should call crime stoppers...
WKRC
Man dies in Mt. Airy crash
MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy Friday night. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near W North Bend Road around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 51-year-old Douglass Brooks, Jr. was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle.
WKRC
Student says he feared for life during fake active shooter threat at Princeton High School
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of students are going home safely Friday night after a frightening school day. At 10:15 a.m., a terrifying 911 call sent the Tri-State into a frenzy. DISPATCHER: He’s saying he’s at Princeton High School and there’s an active shooter. CALLER REPORTING ACTIVE...
WKRC
Inmate who escaped River City Correctional Center in March back in custody
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Investigators say a man accused of escaping River City Correctional Center through the front door is back in custody. Danny Waters is in the Hamilton County Jail. Court documents say Waters was cleaning the lobby in March and went out the door when staff members were not looking.
WKRC
Penalties could be severe for person who called in fake shooting at local high school
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of police cars swarmed Princeton High School Friday after a report of an active shooter, but the call that brought police officers to campus, made parents’ hearts drop, and alarmed students and teachers turned out to be fake. “It is not a joke. It...
WKRC
Police: Reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are a hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to Princeton High School for a report of an active shooter but Sharonville Police say it was a hoax. All students are safe and accounted for, say Princeton officials. Numerous emergency crews were called to the school at about 10:15...
WKRC
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
