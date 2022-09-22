ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cw34.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
KCJJ

Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding

An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breath alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bay News 9

Bethune-Cookman orders campus evacuation

Bethune-Cookman University has ordered a campus wide emergency evacuation effective immediatley, according to a statement released late Saturday. Hurricane Ian is set to touch down in Florida this week. In expectation of potential flooding and other damage, Bethune-Cookman University is ordering an evacuation. Classes are canceled for Monday, and will...
UNIVERSITY, FL
WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL
The Associated Press

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL

