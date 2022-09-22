Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
KCJJ
Allegedly intoxicated Florida man accused of knocking down street sign while speeding
An allegedly intoxicated Florida man has been arrested after University of Iowa Police say he knocked down a street sign while speeding. According to arrest records, UI Police responded to a traffic accident on the 500 block of South Clinton Street just before 2:15 Sunday morning. A 2015 GMC Sierra had reportedly been speeding down Clinton, hopped a curb, and knocked over a street sign. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Melendez Mendoza of Miami, allegedly tried to back up out of the yard and into the street at the time he was stopped by police. Police say Melendez Mendoza showed signs of intoxication and recorded breath alcohol levels of .131% and .104%. A clear cup with a pink liquid that tested positive for alcohol was found in the back seat.
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
wflx.com
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
Bay News 9
Bethune-Cookman orders campus evacuation
Bethune-Cookman University has ordered a campus wide emergency evacuation effective immediatley, according to a statement released late Saturday. Hurricane Ian is set to touch down in Florida this week. In expectation of potential flooding and other damage, Bethune-Cookman University is ordering an evacuation. Classes are canceled for Monday, and will...
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail
A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
click orlando
Car found in Maine may be clue in case of Florida boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert, according to News 6 partner WPLG. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is...
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference where he announced a construction worker was taken into custody by Florida police after fatally striking a deputy with a front-end loader and leaving the scene. The man was found to be an illegal immigrant, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.Sept. 23, 2022.
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
wqcs.org
South Florida Water Management District Will Close All Navigational Locks Starting Tuesday, September 27
South Florida - Saturday November 25, 2022: Due to the updated forecast of Tropical Storm Ian, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will close all navigational locks at the end of operational hours starting on Tuesday, September 27 at 6 PM, instead of Monday, September 26. The following locks...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Letter to the Editor – Are TURN SIGNALS optional in Florida?!
My question is….ARE TURN SIGNALS OPTIONAL IN FLORIDA?!. Florida Drivers fail to use the turn signal that is located on their steering column in their automobile. Is there a class that Florida Drivers can take to refresh their memory on the use and purpose of the TURN SIGNAL?. I...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
