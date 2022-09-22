Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
news4sanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen crochets her own Quinceañera dress
CHERRY VALLEY, California - A 15-year-old girl in California spent the better part of a year laboring to bring a very personal touch to a very special day. A Quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates a girl's 15th birthday, honoring her continuing journey to womanhood. Noemi Mendez, of...
news4sanantonio.com
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Reads: Scavenger Hunt
SEGMENT BODY: We're back with another edition of Texas reads where we highlight Texas authors and the stories they're telling. Chad Boudreaux is a Corpus Christi native who graduated from Baylor university in 1995. He's also a former D.C. Insider with a background in homeland security. He joins us today to talk about his new spy thriller "Scavenger Hunt"
news4sanantonio.com
New York Governor sending help to Puerto Rico amidst Hurricane Fiona
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that New York State Police are on their way to Puerto Rico. New York is deploying 100 state troopers to assist Puerto Rican residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Governor Hochul spoke with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi to determine what the...
news4sanantonio.com
14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
news4sanantonio.com
Big Tex returns to his spot for the upcoming 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, TEXAS - Howdy folks!. That is what fairgoers will hear from iconic cowboy "Big Tex" in exactly one week!. The state fair of Texas will reopen its gates next Friday and Big Tex is getting ready for his big debut, new shirt, and belt buckle and all. The 55-foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million
SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
news4sanantonio.com
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
news4sanantonio.com
O'Rourke shrugs off polling deficit, promises he won't let down Democrats in South Texas
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Saturday he was taking the latest polls putting him behind Gov. Greg Abbott by mid single digits with a “grain of salt.”. O’Rourke spoke for an hour Saturday with The New Yorker...
Comments / 0