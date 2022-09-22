ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen crochets her own Quinceañera dress

CHERRY VALLEY, California - A 15-year-old girl in California spent the better part of a year laboring to bring a very personal touch to a very special day. A Quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates a girl's 15th birthday, honoring her continuing journey to womanhood. Noemi Mendez, of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Reads: Scavenger Hunt

SEGMENT BODY: We're back with another edition of Texas reads where we highlight Texas authors and the stories they're telling. Chad Boudreaux is a Corpus Christi native who graduated from Baylor university in 1995. He's also a former D.C. Insider with a background in homeland security. He joins us today to talk about his new spy thriller "Scavenger Hunt"
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New York Governor sending help to Puerto Rico amidst Hurricane Fiona

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that New York State Police are on their way to Puerto Rico. New York is deploying 100 state troopers to assist Puerto Rican residents in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Governor Hochul spoke with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi to determine what the...
POLITICS
news4sanantonio.com

14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
UTAH STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Gloria Steinem helps Planned Parenthood South Texas raise $1 million

SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood has been under fire for years, and faces an even more uncertain future in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned three months ago. While more than 1,000 people helped raised $1 million today at the local organization's annual fundrasier, others are hoping they fail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

